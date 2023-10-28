Of all the contenders for the title, in the end in the qualifying of the last and decisive round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia the French double champion Marvin Klein came out on top. The 24-year-old transalpine driver thus brought Target Competition the first pole position in the Italian single-brand championship in the team’s history (as well as in his own, given that he is making his debut in the Italian series).

A really good ticket to present himself in front of, among other things, people like Iaquinta, Ten Voorde, Quaresmini, Agostini and so on, just to mention his closest pursuers in this morning’s top-5.

“The goal was pole and I achieved it”, declared Klein, evidently happy but still calm, after qualifying: “It’s my first time in the Carrera Cup Italia and with the team on a race weekend , I wanted to help everyone and we succeeded.”

What qualification was it?

“Very tough, also because in all that traffic the radio wasn’t working and so I was completely alone. We made it anyway, the team did an excellent job of setting up the car, it was really fast (actually the top speeds in the first section are interesting, ed.).”

How are you helping the team and the two Slutskii twins in this, their first year in the 911 GT3 Cup?

“I told the team that I would help them understand the car better so that the two brothers could also improve both the feeling and the driving during the various sessions and in fact their results are growing. It is very important to have a whole purpose positive week to see a bit of everything”

Now what race 1 are you planning?

“It will be very important to get a good start and do a great first lap, then I will focus on driving and pushing to the finish line.”

You’re new to PCCI, but not to Imola…

“I was here in the Supercup. I really like the track, it’s one of my favourites. Really beautiful with lots of fast corners and variations and lots of ups and downs. One of the most complete ever.”

But could you have done even better than a clear 43 in qualifying?

“Honestly I could have been faster than the pole time, but there was so much traffic so it was impossible to improve.”

In fact his ideal time would be 42″9, although Ten Voorde (who finished with the third fastest time) boasts an ideal of 42″8.