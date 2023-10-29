Final show with victory for Simone Iaquinta and 2023 champion title for Larry Ten Voorde, third behind Marvin Klein, in the last race of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia season in Imola.

Also worth highlighting is the fourth place of the defending champion Gianmarco Quaresmini, who tried until the end in an exciting and two-faced race before being neutralized by a safety car right at the end due to a couple of exits of drivers entered in the Michelin Cup.

At the start, Iaquinta beat poleman Ten Voorde by taking the lead at Tamburello, with the Dutchman from Enrico Fulgenzi Racing careful not to overdo it in defense with a view to the championship.

In the first laps it was the dual champion from Ghinzani Arco Motorsport who tried to make up for it, a mission he largely succeeded in until Klein, winner yesterday in race 1 with Target Competition, managed to overtake Ten on lap 4 too. Voorde.

The double French champion immediately started chasing the leader until he got very close to him thanks also to the fastest lap of the race (1’43″994, a truly impressive limit in the race). And the two went on the run, digging a nice gap on Ten Voorde, who in the meantime is approached by title rivals Quaresmini (Dinamic Motorsport) and Riccardo Agostini (Villorba Corse).

At the beginning of lap 10 the race changes when Iaquinta hits the internal curb too vehemently when exiting the Tamburello and loses the front splitter, with a consequent loss of efficiency.

At that point Klein’s attacks become vehement (but always correct) and the Calabrian driver responds by closing all the doors. The lap times rise and in a couple of laps Ten Voorde and Quaresmini make up for it, with the Dinamic Motorsport driver from Brescia trying everything for everything several times and between braking smoke and “long runs” he makes clear his intentions to play for the title down to the last metre.

Ten Voorde also has to manage what happens in front of him in the Iaquinta-Klein duel, with Iaquinta acting as stopper, and he is cool in keeping every situation under control. Right at the end, with still a couple of laps to complete, the safety car neutralizes the extreme battle and Iaquinta can rejoice for his second success of the season (which had been missing since Vallelunga in June).

Happy with second place and amused by the battle, Klein precedes the new champion, third and ready to celebrate his and Enrico Fulgenzi Racing’s first title in the Carrera Cup Italia together with the entire team, which explodes with joy.

Quaresmini follows closely behind, having to cede the title to Ten Voorde, crowned on the final podium, but once again with all the honors of arms, as a true defending champion. Agostini completes the top-5 and for his part consolidates third place in the championship behind the Brescia native, allowing Villorba Corse to finish in second place among the teams behind Dinami, who already won the title yesterday after race 1.

The final race 2 was very competitive even in the top-10 and mid-pack positions. In the end, a lively Ariel Levi emerged. The Israeli from TDE, in his second presence in the Italian single-brand championship, took sixth place ahead of Giorgio Amati, seventh again with Dinamic Motorsport.

In the top ten are therefore the two rookie twins Zakhar and Artem Slutskii, eighth and ninth with Target Competition, and Alberto Cerqui, who with a comeback in race 2 to tenth position at least partially redeems a weekend where he never managed with BeDriver to be a top protagonist.

Behind him, two youngsters like Pietro Armanni (Ombra Racing) and Sebastian Freymuth did well, making their first appearance in the Carrera Cup Italia and with Raptor Engineering.

The Michelin Cup title was decided yesterday in favor of the winner of race 1 Alberto De Amicis. The Ebimotors driver was unable to finish the season on the podium today due to a late spin while dueling with Alex De Giacomi for first place in the category.

The Tsunami RT driver won race 2, bringing the number of seasonal victories to four, while Francesco Fenici (AB Racing) and Gianluca Giorgi (BeDriver) joined him on the podium for the final sparkling wine and De Amicis and Marco Galassi (Team Malucelli) complete the top-5 in the category.

The 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup Italia thus goes to the archives amidst many emotions, the record of 37 drivers at the start and many champions protagonists of a hard-fought season and after the winter it makes an appointment for the “official” restart of the engines with the pre-test season 2024 also scheduled for Imola on April 11th.