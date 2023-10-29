The last verdict of the 2023 Carrera Cup was issued in Imola after today’s race 2 and concerned Aldo Festante, nominated as the best young person in the Scholarship Program and indicated by Porsche Italia as a wild card for the Porsche Motorsport International Shoot Out.

The 23-year-old driver from Capua, this year in Dinamic Motorsport, where he contributed to the victory of the Team title, while he finished ninth in the drivers’ general, had already “won” the Scholarship in 2020, when, however, he was unable to participate in the event final with the other young talents from Carrera Cups around the world as the event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year too, Festante’s presence at the Shoot Out is not yet certain, as it will have to be assessed by Porsche Motorsport, given that the regulations this season required finishing in the top-5 of the championship.

“My scholarship journey has been a journey – commented the young Campanian after the nomination made by the program manager Andrea Boldrini –, because I started with a bang with the victory in 2020 and then I had two very complicated interlude years. Today is a victory that has a completely different flavor than the first, it weighs much more, because I’m in my last year and because I’m a little ‘older’, because I really hope to go to the Shoot Out. I have a crazy desire to really emerge, the time has come.”

So a thought about this 2023 that has just ended on the banks of the Santerno: “This year I did my best, it was a year of rebirth. I saw many good things about myself, and I will keep them in my pocket, but also many things to correct and I will do so in the future. It was a conditioned season from consistency to a greater extent than in the previous ones, when perhaps I had moments in which I was very fast but then I really struggled to bring home the result when I wasn’t competitive. Now I have to combine maximum performance with maximum consistency”.