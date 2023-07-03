There should be 33-34 drivers and 911 GT3 Cups that will meet next weekend at the Mugello Circuit for the third round of the season. A eagerly awaited stage which, marking the halfway point of the championship, will allow for the first assessments and will deliver the definitive classification situation to the summer break in view of the final rush of autumn.

The standings, led by reigning champion Gianmarco Quaresmini, is currently very uncertain and sees at least a dozen riders still fully involved in the possibility of fighting for the title or at least getting back into the fight.

In addition to… heated challenges, the first real heat is also expected on the Tuscan “acceso” circuit, starting with the free practice session scheduled for Friday 7 July from 16.05 to 17.05. The qualifications that decide the starting grids of both races are scheduled for Saturday in a single round from 9.55 to 10.35.

Race 1 always takes place on Saturday with departure at 16.45 and live TV on Sky Sport Action (Sky 205). Race 2 completes the weekend and the first half of the season on Sunday at 12.20 with live broadcast on Sky Sport Summer (Sky 201) and free-to-air on Cielo (26 digital terrestrial).

Both races will also be streamed live in HD on the official website www.carreracupitalia.it and will be told with the usual wealth of detail by the historical voice of the Carrera Cup Italia, that of Guido Schittone.