There will be a new, very young face on the grid of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia 2023, a promise coming from Raptor Engineering: after taking him to his absolute debut in motorsport in the GT Winter Series last month, the Modena team has made official Giuseppe Guirreri for the imminent season of the Italian single-brand store.

Raptor Engineering will line up the 16-year-old Sicilian rookie at the wheel of the 510 horsepower 911 GT3 Cup “registered” at the Centro Porsche Catania in the probative series organized by Porsche Italia, which again this year expects about forty cars at the start. The boy from Santa Margherita di Belice was born on 30 September 2006, he will in all probability be the youngest of the lot and began training and a “four-wheeled” career in karting, while his first automotive experiences date back to last year with the team Raptor and under the guidance of team principal and experienced driver Andrea Palma.

The team has followed Guirreri’s debut on the 911 GT3 Cup step by step, first with a series of tests at circuits such as Misano, Monza and Mugello and then last month lining him up at the start of the GT Winter Series races held at Jerez de la Frontera and in Valencia, where Giuseppe obtained two encouraging top-5s.

After these first racing experiences, the growth path and preparation of the Sicilian will continue on the 911 GT3 Cup in the final round of the GT Winter Series scheduled for next weekend (March 11-12) again in Spain, this time in Barcelona. Then the Carrera Cup climate will definitively enter, in which Guirreri will also be included and followed in the Scholarship Programme, the coaching project that Porsche Italia dedicates precisely to the youngest.

The 2023 season of the Carrera Cup Italia, for which Raptor Engineering has already announced the 20-year-old driver from Piacenza Lorenzo Ferrari and has a third car ready, will open at Monza on April 14 with an official day of testing ahead of the first of six rounds on the calendar, May 6-7 at the Misano World Circuit.

Andrew team principal Palm tree (in the large photo on the left) he declared: “For a young rookie like Giuseppe the season will be very long, it’s a great opportunity for further growth. We are happy with him for the way he has been able to embark on an undoubtedly exciting journey but which he also knows how to put you to the test. He has always proposed himself with commitment and seriousness. The next Spanish trip to Montmelò will be very important to grind out further kilometers and then the whole team will ensure maximum support for the main 2023 programme: tackling the Carrera Cup Italia together will be an exciting challenge.”.

“I am very happy with this new beginning of my career, I can’t wait to start this journey together with the whole Raptor Engineering team”he added Guirreri.