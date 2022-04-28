Change of program for Alessandro Giardelli. At first the 19-year-old driver from Colico had to take the GTWC start, instead he will participate in the 2022 season of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia with the new “992” and Enrico Borghi’s Ebimotors team (Centro Porsche Varese). The 2021 runner-up and winner of the Scholarship Program with Dinamic Motorsport has therefore revolutionized his season and at the same time also changed team.

Giardelli will be the “Pro” driver of Ebimotors and will try to win that title that last year escaped him in the last act of Monza. The team, for his part, will return to play for the championship chances after a few seasons. Fresh from the collective tests in Monza, the young Lombard driver is now ready to face the new season starting from Imola on 6-8 May.

Giardelli himself stated: “I am happy to return to the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia and above all to represent Team Ebimotors – Centro Porsche Varese. A team with an incredible 360-degree palmares. I will have everything in their possession to bring home the 2022 title that I It’s been an incredible season and now I want and I have to do better, a small advantage can be the experience gained in 2021 with the ‘992.’ This year will be even more challenging given the curriculum of the entrants. The Monza test went well, we carried out the work we had in mind, with excellent results. Now head down and work to get ready for the Imola appointment. “.