From China to the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia and therefore this weekend at Mugello. For Kang Ling, the 26-year-old Ombra Racing driver making his debut in the Italian one-make series, balancing between Asian and European motorsport has never been a problem.

After his beginnings in karting (“Almost twenty years ago, I was only 7”) he was very involved in cars since the years of his training and in Europe he had already landed before the pandemic between F.4, F.Renault, F. 3, GT Open and also GT Italiano.

Then the covid-19 limited the activities of the Chinese driver and manager, until this year, when he was able to resume his travels and, in addition to competing in various GT3 championships between his country and Asia, he opted for the debut in the Porsche Italia series.

You had already played the Carrera Cup Asia in 2021-22, but now you’re back in Europe.:.

“China has opened its borders and the desire was just to run here.”

Here it also means Italy, which you knew…

“I chose Italy because I know most of the circuits, which I like, since I raced in GT and knew Ombra, with whom I got a win at Spa in 2019. There’s a good relationship with them. In addition, the calendar this year is perfect because there are no coincidences with the other commitments on the track in China and Asia.”

How were your first races this year in the Carrera Cup? In Vallelunga you entered the top-5…

“I generally race in GT3 in Asia, so compared to my rivals here I haven’t done any tests before, so I suffered a bit in the first round at Misano, but I finished fifth at Vallelunga.”

And Mugello?

“This weekend will be challenging. I haven’t tested and never ridden here, so it’s a bit difficult.”

What goal have you set yourself for this year?

“This weekend will be challenging, as I said, but I think that in Monza or Imola, when we compete on tracks that I know very well, I think the target is the podium.”

What does it take to get there, in addition to knowing the routes?

“My fastest rivals have often raced with the 911 GT3 Cups. For me, used to competing in Asia with GT3s, it’s not easy, but after two race weekends I’m getting used to the car and I know the team better, so we have to continue get to work and we’ll get there.”

So are you more confident now?

“Certainly. After Misano I even thought the challenge was a bit too big without testing, then it went much better at Vallelunga and so I’m positive for the rest of the season.”

Where is Kang Lin’s future?

“At the moment I am also managing a team in China. There are many Chinese gentleman drivers aiming to race in Europe. The borders are now open and therefore personally I will still race in Europe and maybe I could bring more customers, also because other Chinese teams also ask me for help from a managerial point of view precisely because of my European experiences. It’s something that’s expanding.”

There are still many races this year, but do you think a return to the Carrera Cup Italia would also be possible?

“For the next year? Why not? With a season of experience it wouldn’t be bad at all to repeat it.”

What do you think of the Porsche Italia flagship store?

“A really nice championship. The level of the pilots but also of the organization is very high. The only thing I would change is having more practice sessions available on the track, because with just one free practice it’s not easy.”