Two months after the last one in Mugello, which reunited the entire top group, the challenges of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia will be rekindled on 15-17 September. The setting is one of the best, the Temple of Speed ​​in Monza, where among other things the Supercup took place just two weekends ago.

And top protagonists such as Larry Ten Voorde, Simone Iaquinta and Giorgio Amati will return from the Supercup, all involved in the chase for the title which currently rewards Matteo Malucelli at the top of the standings.

But in Brianza there will also be other pursuers, from Alberto Cerqui to Gianmarco Quaresmini, from Riccardo Agostini to Diego Bertonelli. And of course the already multiple two-wheel champion Jorge Lorenzo.

The parterre, in addition to the scenery, is therefore a tantalizing one in view of a weekend full of themes, expectations and also novelties, because there will be no shortage of surprises in the Monza entry list, even in the Michelin Cup.

The stage that inaugurates the second half of the 2023 Carrera Cup Italia season, the fourth of the series, kicks off in Monza on Friday 15 September with the free practice session scheduled from 3.40pm to 4.40pm.

The decisive qualifications for the starting grid of both races will be held in a single round on Saturday morning from 10.10 to 10.50. Also on Saturday, race 1 takes place at 4.45pm live on Sky Sport Max (Sky 205), while race 2 completes the challenges of the Brianza weekend on Sunday at 12.30pm, again live on Sky Sport Max and also free-to-air broadcast on Cielo (channel 26 of DTT).

Both races are also available in live streaming in HD on the official website www.carreracupitalia.it and will be commented as always by the friendly and authoritative voice of Guido Schittone.