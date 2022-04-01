The 2022 season will be the first together for Raptor Engineering and Aldo Festante in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia. The Modenese team will field the young talent from Campania at the wheel of one of the two 911 GT3 Cups, both new model 992, ready for the first round in Imola on 7-8 May and “registered” at Centro Porsche Catania. On the other, the already announced Marco Cassarà will be the protagonist, who with the team headed by Andrea Palma will defend the Michelin Cup title won together last year.

Festante, on the other hand, is the new entry of the team and, on the strength of the results obtained in recent seasons, will be competing among the “Pro” drivers in the overall standings of the prestigious single-make. The driver from Capua, of Italian-Canadian origins, at the age of 21 therefore restarts from the series in which he boasts the nomination as best young 2020 of the Scholarship Program of Porsche Italy, a victory (Monza) and a pole position (Vallelunga), in addition to the record 2021 of fast laps (as many as 4) obtained in the race.

For the upcoming season, after two seasons with Ombra Racing, the agreement with Raptor Engineering arrived a few weeks ago and Festante immediately tested the new 911 GT3 Cup, driven for the first time in the initial testing carried out with the team in Cremona and then in a couple of days of testing at Mugello. The collective test is scheduled shortly (April 13 in Monza), then in May the first round of the Carrera Cup Italia in Imola.

“Welcoming a young driver like Aldo is a further step forward that we take as a team – commented Palma –. He is a boy who, if followed well, can still grow and at the wheel has shown that he has interesting speed skills. Of course he will have to hone his knowledge of the new 911 GT3 Cup and together with the team make it as competitive as possible. We still have some tests on the calendar, we must not leave out anything in gaining experience with this car and be ready for the season with even more determination. It will be really stimulating to work also with a view to the overall standings and build opportunities, combining this commitment with the one that will see us again protagonists in the Michelin Cup with Cassarà. “

For Festant the beginning of a new path: “I found an immediate feeling with the Raptor team and together we started working well in the first tests. The Porsche that I will use this year is also new to me and therefore every time we hit the track it is a discovery. The car is a bit more ‘technical’, I liked it from the first kilometers. The 2022 goal is to work to the maximum of our abilities, to progress and above all to materialize in the race. Of course we aim to do well, but we don’t want to fixate too much on the result without looking at the process. Last year I was always among the fastest, but I got less than the performances shown. I am sure that if we add concreteness in the right way to doing the best with what we have available we will be competitive “.