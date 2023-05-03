The Porsche Carrera Cup Italia 2023 is ready to start its engines at Misano with tomorrow’s pre-race tests (4 hours total between morning and afternoon) and then with the highlight of the first race weekend between Friday and Sunday, in which as many as 35 protagonists to battle on the track.

A first “full immersion” of the 911 GT3 Cup which will also find a “revitalized” Aldo Festante, at the start of his fourth full season in the prestigious Italian one-make brand. After the experiences with Ombra and Raptor and also the nomination of best under of the Scholarship Program in 2020, the Italian-Canadian driver this year will defend the colors of the Dinamic Motorsport team and will race the number 15.

“I am excited and determined on the eve of this new season – declared Festante – and I’m really happy to be able to tackle it with Dinamic Motorsport. During the tests in Monza we collected important data and I found a great energy in the whole team that gave me great motivation. Misano is a track that I like, last year I got my best result here and this is an excellent starting point. I will try to get the most out of this first round which will also be essential for understanding the balance and identifying the most valid opponents”.