It’s time to rekindle the engines for the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia, which after the long summer break faces the fourth round on the Monza circuit next weekend. The name of Francesco Maria Fenici also appears in the provisional entry list, who regularly returns to the track with the AB Racing 911 GT3 Cup after the blow suffered in race 2 at Mugello.

The driver of Rieti origins has so far been the author of his best season at such high levels, but in the last round of last July an unfortunate accident due to a carambola triggered by Paolo Gnemmi’s spin just in front of him interrupted the series of results from podium that Francesco and the Centro Porsche Roma team achieved in the Michelin Cup in the first half of the season.

Even without serious physical consequences, that run off the track into the barriers forced Fenici (who was still conscious that Sunday and had also been taken to hospital as a precaution, leaving a few hours later at the end of the checks) to take a break from the typical training sessions of a driver In addition, technically, to changing the body on the Porsche with the number 50.

The episode does not seem to have affected the determination and grit that have so far characterized the “young” motor racing career of the 32-year-old FF Motorsport standard-bearer, who made his car debut in 2019 and who expressed himself as follows in the pre-Monza: “It will be a very important resumption of the championship for me after I finished on the podium 5 times in the first 6 races and in the last one I had to retire due to an important and unfortunate accident on the penultimate lap while I was third and of which I have no knowledge whatsoever. guilt. So I will arrive at Monza with a new chassis and with two months of physical rest: it will therefore be a crucial weekend also to take general stock, but with the objective on the track not changing, because we aim to confirm the results of the first half of the season ”.