The news is of these hours, because finding a “token” replacement for Larry Ten Voorde seemed like a not so complex operation, instead it required a lot of time and patience from Enrico Fulgenzi. The presence of the driver from Jesi was certain in his beloved Vallelunga, which hosts the second round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia from Friday to Sunday, but as team manager he had to pull the proverbial rabbit out of the hat.

The Brazilian Marçal Muller will replace the current Dutch leader, who won twice at the Misano premiere. Born in 1992, the Carioca driver will be making his absolute debut in the Porsche Italia one-make series, but he certainly doesn’t lack experience behind the wheel of the 911 GT3 Cups from the Zuffenhausen-based company.

Muller, in fact, boasts a long experience that began on the “997” models, passed through the “991” and landed on the current “992” and also has the title won in the Carrera Cup Brasil in 2019.

Together with Fulgenzi he will be entrusted with the task of scoring as many points as possible in order to be able to defend EF Racing’s leadership among the teams and to limit the damage as much as possible regarding Ten Voorde’s leadership among the riders.

The two-times Supercup champion will only return after the summer break for the last three rounds and this means that Muller has also agreed to take the start of the third round at Mugello on 7-9 July (when Ten Voorde will be engaged precisely in the Supercup, while next weekend he will race in Germany).

Precisely the fact of wanting to secure a replacement rider for both races was one of the factors that complicated the search for a top-level rider at EF Racing, given the many coincidences also with 9 July.

What’s more, it was difficult to find someone for this weekend too, given that so many fast drivers are involved in Le Mans, between the 24 Hours, Road to Le Mans and the same traditional Carrera Cup side-race that for years now (by heart, in 2017 right in the season of his title Alessio Rovera was third) takes place on the 13.6 km of the legendary Circuit de la Sarthe and which this year boasts 63 members…