After having already won a lot in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in recent years, but living a 2022 with “alternate satisfactions”, and having also consolidated its presence in the Supercup, Dinamic Motorsport restarts the assault in the 2023 season, without hiding its intentions and ambitions.

For the prestigious Italian single-make brand, the team founded and managed by Maurizio Lusuardi is ready to field a trio of aces which includes the reigning champion Gianmarco Quaresmini, the Brescian born in 1996 who returns to the Emilian team with which he won the first title in 2018, Giorgio Amati from Rimini, born in 1999, one of the emerging drivers who landed at the wheel of the 911 GT3 Cup with Dinamic in 2021, and the new Aldo Festante, the drive from Capua capable of establishing himself among the youngsters of the Scholarship Program in 2020.

Basically a roster that boasts multiple pole positions and victories in the Carrera Cup (in addition to Quaresmini’s two titles) and which Lusuardi commented as follows: “I am particularly proud of the line-up we have built because I consider it very competitive: in Italy, there is no point hiding, we aim to win everything, but even in the very difficult Porsche Supercup I am convinced that we could get some great satisfaction!”.

In the international series, the team will field the same Quaresmini and Amati, who will therefore be involved in the double program in the season of their return to the Emilian team. In the third car they will be joined by the expert Dutch driver Jaap Van Lagen, a true senator of the one-make series which takes place in the context of the European Formula 1 GPs in which he made his debut in 2007 and in which he obtained several victories.

Returning to the Carrera Cup Italia, however, the possibility of fielding a fourth car is still open for Dinamic and in this case too it would be a driver who has already been able to win a few races in the one-make series…