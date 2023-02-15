While the number of members begins to rise and even in 2023 the starting grid will touch 40 cars, for its 17th Italian season the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia has launched a series of innovations with the intention of making a functional format even more attractive , trying to favor the needs of teams and riders.

The key point of the change is related to the format of the weekends: the big news concerns race 2, which becomes completely autonomous, i.e. equivalent to race 1, thus assuming its own and more “meritocratic” value with assignment of the same score and elimination of the grid which followed the order of arrival of race 1 (with the artifice of the inversion of the first six classified). It is a novelty which was discussed at length last year and which Porsche Italia has decided to adopt and standardize with the consequent adjustment of the qualifying format as well.

Thus in 2023 the official practices are held in a single 40-minute session: the best time achieved by each driver/car determines the starting grid for race 1, while the second best time achieved determines the starting grid for race 2.

Another important novelty is the two-minute extension of the distance of each race: the duration of both, therefore, increases from 28 minutes to 30 minutes + 1 lap. A change in relation to which the teams will also have to strategically fix something, given that each race could last up to 2 more laps.

The line-up of the Carrera Cup Italia 2023 is reserved exclusively for the latest model of the 911 GT3 Cup, signed “992”, which will be used up to and including the 2026 season. The consequence is the elimination of the Silver Cup, which until last year allowed the adoption of previous generations. The competition will therefore concern the run-up to the overall title and that of the Michelin Cup (confirmed for drivers over 30 classified as FIA “bronze”, non-professionals).

The new format

The 2023 calendar includes 6 appointments with two 30′ races each + 1 lap. In general, the stages of the Italian one-make brand open on Friday with a 60-minute free practice session. Qualifying practice (40 minutes) will take place on Saturday morning with the novelty of the assignment of both pole positions as previously mentioned. Race 1 will therefore start in the afternoon, race 2 instead on Sunday.

In each race, the first 15 absolute finishers will score points according to the scheme 25 points to the winner and then 20-17-14-12-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1. The pole position of race 1 and that of race 2 award a further 2 points, while 1 point will go to the driver who set the fastest lap in each of the two races.

In the Michelin Cup, points will be awarded to the top ten: 15-12-10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1. The best 11 results obtained in the total of 12 races will be considered valid for the final classification of both the championship and the Michelin Cup.

Among the confirmations, the group test that will officially open the season on Friday 14 April at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza and the two 4-hour pre-race tests scheduled for the Thursday before the first two 2023 rounds at Misano (6-7 May) and Vallelunga (10 -June 11th).

The season will end in Imola at the end of October after having also touched the circuits of Mugello in July, Monza in September and again the Misano World Circuit, on 7-8 October as part of the Porsche Festival 2023, where the one-make brand will once again be the protagonist .

Also confirmed is the coaching program reserved for junior drivers, the Porsche Scholarship Programme, an opportunity for growth for under-24s selected by Porsche Italia. Finally, the team classification remains unchanged, which in each race provides for the acquisition of points for the best two classified drivers of each team.

Calendar 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup Italy

April 14th: Monza (pre-season test)

May 6-7: Misano *

June 10-11: Vallelunga *

July 8-9: Mugello

September 16-17: Monza

7-8 October:Misano (Porsche Festival)

October 28-29: Imola

* Pre-race official test