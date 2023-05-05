The first, awaited Friday of the season for the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia has finally arrived. The 35 protagonists at the start of the 2023 edition are about to meet all together for the drivers’ briefing after the pre-weekend test day experienced yesterday.

A first taste of the inaugural round in which Alberto Cerqui got off to a great start. The 2021 champion, this year in the BeDriver team, was the fastest with the record time for the 911 GT3 Cup “992” at Misano of 1’35″466 ahead of two other expert drivers such as Matteo Malucelli and Larry Ten voorde.

Not a bad start for the driver from Brescia, exactly ten years after his debut in the Italian single-make brand of Porsche Italia, a year in which one of the successes was achieved precisely at Misano.

Waiting for the free shift in. departure at 15.25, Cerqui commented as follows on the eve of his new experience in the Carrera Cup: “We’re finally off! We’ve carried out excellent preparation and I’m very excited. At Misano it’s important to have a balanced and reactive car, given that here a good result in qualifying can help a lot for the rest of the weekend. Last year I I got two podiums and won in 2013, so I’m motivated by excellent memories. Misano is still a very difficult track, where it’s difficult to be able to make a difference. The level is very high again this year: half of the grid can win. in any case, I’m happy with the best time in the test and with how we started”.