Alberto Cerqui and the BeDriver team have renewed their partnership for 2024, confirming their presence in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia and other international events starting this weekend, complete with a new livery (as per photo) on the team's 911 GT3 Cup directed by Alessandro Poli.

Born in 1992, Cerqui has consolidated his position in motorsport with a series of titles culminating with that of the Porsche Italia single-brand championship, won in 2021. BeDriver, together with the Porsche Piacenza Centre, confirms its presence for the third consecutive year and is preparing also making his debut in the Porsche Sprint Challenge Southern Europe with Cerqui.

This weekend, in fact, the driver from Brescia will take to the track at Portimao for the first seasonal round of the series.

Cerqui stated in light of the agreement: “After a first season of mutual understanding, where we also achieved an important victory (at Mugello, ed.), this year we want to raise the bar further. Our goal remains to fight for the title in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia and I am thrilled to be able to make my debut in the Porsche Sprint Challenge Southern Europe. I'm returning to Portimao after more than ten years since the last time: I can't wait. It's one of my favorite tracks and there couldn't be a better track to start this adventure in Europe. In general, I'm very curious to see how it will go, it will definitely be a great way to clock up some kilometers and prepare ourselves as best we can for the rest of the season”.

Team principal Poli added: “After the good work done together last season, I am very happy to be able to continue with Alberto this year too. We have great ambitions for 2024 and I am sure that Alberto, with his experience and enthusiasm, will continue to give great added value to the whole team. Compared to previous years, our season starts already in January with the Porsche Sprint Challenge Southern Europe. The Portimao stage will be important to understand where we are at and how to best plan the work for the rest of the year. Furthermore, this participation allows us to consolidate our presence in the Porsche single-brand championships even outside national borders.”.