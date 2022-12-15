Ombra Racing, Team and Drivers champion in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia 2022, is already out in the open with a view to 2023 and confirms its commitment to the Italian one-make brand by unveiling the first driver for next season: it is Pietro Armanni, born in Brescia in 2005, from two seasons of growth on Formula cars, mainly between F.4 and F.Regional.

