Porsche Motorsport has also admitted Giorgio Amati to the shortlist of 12 young protagonists of the International Shoot Out scheduled for November 22nd to 24th at the Jerez de la Frontera circuit. At the end of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia 2022, the driver from Rimini born in 1999 had been indicated as a possible wild card by the Scholarship Program staff, who had “appointed” Keagan Masters, the 22-year-old South African authentic revelation of the season, as participant by right, as well as runner-up behind Gianmarco Quarersmini.

This is news that makes the entire entourage of the Porsche Italia “nursery” proud, also because the two talented “under”s represent the fourth time in the last six seasons in which the Italian Scholarship Program manages to get both profiles reported to the admissions he final event with the best youngsters from the various Carrera Cups around the world, a particularly coveted opportunity because it gives away the chance to become a Porsche Junior driver and in the past has supported many youngsters through a budget to be allocated to a season in the Supercup.

The precedents of the “double” on the Carrera Cup Italia side concerned Alessio Rovera and Riccardo Pera in 2017, Gianmarco Quaresmini and Tommaso Mosca in 2018 and Alessandro Giardelli and Marzio Moretti last year.

In all, 12 young people are invited to Spain for the final Shoot Out appointment, during which they will have to face various trials and tests both on and off the track, also comparing themselves with Porsche engineers, strictly in English.

In addition to Masters and Amati, the young roster includes Lou Kailou (Porsche Carrera Cup Asia), Harri Jones (Australia), Harry King (Benelux, also present last year), Enzo Elias (Brasil; also present last year), Bastian Buus and Loek Hartog (Deutschland), Dorian Boccolacci (France), Kiern Jewiss (Great Britain), Kay Van Berlo (North America, also present last year) and Jasin Ferati (Challenge Suisse).