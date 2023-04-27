The Villorba Corse – Centro Porsche Treviso duo also rekindles their engines in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia and does so with sensational news. In fact, in the 2023 season, the prestigious single-make brand will see the partnership between the two consolidated companies from Treviso strengthened, which double their commitment on the track by fielding two Porsche 911 GT3 Cups from the first round scheduled at the Misano World Circuit on 5-7 May.

In the role of pilots, the team directed by Raimondo Amadio counts on an unprecedented pairing but of recognized value and above all experience also in the specific context: Riccardo Agostini, protagonist of a sensational comeback, and Benedetto “Benny” Strignano.

As they promised a year ago at the beginning of the collaboration, Villorba Corse and the Treviso Porsche Center have expanded the sporting program by further raising its level and expectations, with the whole team aiming ambitiously for a protagonist season in support of both his bearers.

2023 with Villorba Corse marks Agostini’s return to the Carrera Cup Italia, where the driver from Veneto already boasts the 2015 champion title (with Quaresmini, Cerqui, Iaquinta and Fulgenzi he will even be the fifth already titled this year at the start!).

Born in 1994, the Paduan driver won the title at just 19 and will return to the start at Misano with an authoritative calling card, but in general, Agostini has won eight titles in four different championships in the last decade. Among these, the poker scored in the Italian Gran Turismo Championship stands out, where in 2021 he won both the Sprint series and the Endurance series.

For Strignano it is instead a relaunch in the tricolor series organized by Porsche Italia. Born in 1998, the Apulian driver has been collaborating with Villorba Corse for three years, that is, since his debut on the track. Over the last two years, the boy from Barletta has shown a technical-competitive crescendo confirmed by the various podiums conquered, becoming one of the most popular young people in the Scholarship Program

Villorba Corse team principal Raimondo Amadio said: “We are very happy to return to competition after a longer than usual winter break. In 2023 we will follow more programs and all of them at a high level. The Porsche Carrera Cup Italia is the first at the start and therefore we are euphoric for this start. As planned, we have doubled our commitment, bringing the number of cars entered in the championship to two, again under the aegis of the Treviso Porsche Center”.

“Personally, I am very satisfied with Benny’s reconfirmation, who had a really good 2022 season, characterized by significant sporting growth in all respects. Having him with us also in 2023 will allow us to continue our good work, continuing to grow in terms of performance. I want to warmly welcome Riccardo Agostini to the team, whom I’ve known for some time and who I’m sure will do very well this season. Fielding a boy of his talent represents an opportunity for everyone to seize and at the same time a signal important for the championship.”