Last weekend Villorba Corse inaugurated the 2023 season at a high pace in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia at the Misano World Circuit. The Venetian team grabbed an excellent podium in race 2 thanks to the convincing performance of Riccardo Agostini, eagerly awaited back on the eve of the race and finished third at the finish line at the wheel of the first of the two 911 GT3 Cups fielded by the team in partnership with the Treviso Porsche Center.

The Paduan driver, already champion of the prestigious Italian one-make series in 2015, was back at the start of the series after 8 years for the first time in the colors of the team directed by Raimonda Amadio and for the first time on the new version of the 510 horsepower German “Cup” .

After a rather brilliant start in qualifying, with Agostini protagonist twice in third place just one tenth from the pole position of Larry Ten Voorde, Saturday race 1 got complicated in the race pace a few laps from the start (even for a feverish Agostini) and the new standard bearer Villorba Corse had to settle for the ninth place finish.

The redemption came with interest in race 2, when Agostini was able to defend the third place won in qualifying all the way to the finish line despite the repeated attacks by Alberto Cerqui, continuously pressing on the Paduan.

“It wasn’t easy at all – said Agostini yesterday after the champagne on the first podium of 2023 –, I defended very well during the race and I think it’s the best possible result. We did very well in qualifying, we managed to find a good working window to make the most of that condition, not as much in the race, but I am convinced that we will be able to improve in the next rounds. I only got on this car on Thursday, we can be satisfied with this first weekend.”

To the points that Agostini has brought to the team are added those of Benedetto Strignano. In fact, the driver from Puglia recovered several positions in the first race of the weekend, finishing in 12th place, but then he was unlucky in race 2, which lasted only a few corners for him due to a contact with Leo Caglioni which sent him into the gravel .

However, it is already water under the bridge, because team and driver are well projected towards their first time in the Porsche Supercup, where they will be protagonists together with other Italian teams and drivers on the weekend of May 21st at Imola.

The moment between Misano and Imola is all in the words of team principal Amadio: “It has been a consistent and positive start to the season. This was precisely our goal. Well done to Agostini for race 2 which finished on the podium and above all worthy of his talent. I’m sorry for what happened to Benny, he was ready for an attack race but without his own responsibilities he ended up off the track. Unfortunately, sometimes the races are like this. Now we are already thinking about Vallelunga for the second Italian round in June, but we are very happy because we can also announce that we will be at the start of the Porsche Supercup in the context of Formula 1 at Imola in two weekends with Strignano. Certainly an important step for him, but also for us to enter a circus of such prestige “.