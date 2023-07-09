The third round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia which has recently been archived at the Mugello Circuit has shuffled the cards quite a bit. The classification that emerged at the end of two hard-fought races and in part still characterized by a few too many contacts (even if not at the top, where the experience in managing the various phases was noticed right from qualifying) give us a fresh start with at least 9 riders involved in the run-up to the title and still very small gaps.

Up to a certain point, the balance of the Porsche Italia single-make brand is surprising, but on the eve of Mugello the “total” revolution implemented by the trio formed by Malucelli, Cerqui and Agostini was not easily predictable in the proportions in which it actually took place .

At Monza, when the championship resumes in September, a completely new run-up to the title will start again which will see Malucelli reappear with the leader’s stripes, even if the just 3-point advantage he boasts over Cerqui and 6 over Agostini can hardly sleep peacefully.

A little further behind, Quaresmini resists in fourth place, stumbled upon a decidedly bad weekend and almost never in tune with the car, contrary to what happened to his teammate Festante, who moved up quite a bit in the standings, especially in race 2, in which with Laurini brought back valuable points from Dinamic Motorsport, now being chased by Villorba Corse in the Team standings.

Villorba Corse which, in addition to Agostini on the podium, also found a perky Strignano, twice in the top-5 which has not happened to the young driver from Puglia since last year.

Speaking of the top 5, which are all close as if we started (almost) from scratch in Monza, Bertonelli recovered a few positions in the general standings, but was unable to make the most of the home round and above all in race 2 he did not shine particularly in an attempt to reassemble.

A little more distant in Monza, the Carrera Cup Italia will also find Amati, Iaquinta and Ten Voorde again and a very fierce comeback is expected from them, given that the ground to recover is still within reach but not very small and therefore some more risks will have to be taken .

The situation is much more defined in the Michelin Cup, where with 6 wins out of 6 De Amicis has dug an important furrow on direct competition. Today in race 2 Gnemmi could have put an end to his team mate’s hegemony, but the spin in which he became the protagonist complete with a crash with the innocent Fenici, who arrived and was unable to avoid it, compromised everything in the finale.

Regarding the accident, both pilots have always been conscious and due checks have not shown anything serious, fortunately. As a precaution, Fenici had been taken to the Borgo San Lorenzo hospital but will be discharged as soon as possible, while Gnemmi’s checks at the medical center were enough, so much so that after race 2 the Milanese driver was also awarded the Primerent award dedicated to the best gentleman driver of the weekend.

Below are the rankings of the Carrera Cup Italia in the light of the results of Mugello, the stage that marked the half of the championship.

Absolute: 1. Malucelli 86; 2. Look for 83; 3. Augustines 80; 4. Quaresmini 74; 5. Bertonelli 73; 6. Beloved 57; 7. Festante, Iaquinta and Ten Voorde 56; 10. Strignano 36.

Michelin Cup: 1. De Amicis 90 points; 2. De Giacomi 62; 3. Phoenicians 45; 4. Gnemmi 42; 5. Han 27.

Team: 1. Dinamic Motorsport 154 points; 2. Villorba Corse 119; 3.BeDriver 83; 4. EF Racing and Team Malucelli 80.