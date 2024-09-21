Even Larry Ten Voorde himself didn’t expect to find himself in pole position at Vallelunga with a decent margin and an objectively super time for the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia 2024: 1’33″582, a new record but unthinkable at the start of the fifth and penultimate round of the Italian single-make championship underway on the Roman track, which now awaits race 1 at 4.40 pm (live on Dazn and www.carreracupitalia.it).

But the law of the Dutch ace of Fulgenzi Racing, which beyond his abilities also this time arose from the assumption of hard work and enormous dedication, was “respected”. The reigning champion was uncatchable, at the end of the tests already ready to talk about the two races that await him between today and tomorrow morning, in which at this point he will have the great opportunity to extend his lead in the standings.

Especially because the closest pursuers, in addition to being in fact already a little further away at -13 and -17 thanks to the two pole positions won (4 points in total), will be positioned in fifth place in race 1 (Marvin Klein, below expectations compared to the best time on Friday in free practice) and even in ninth position (Keagan Masters).

“But the work is not done yet. It was certainly a great qualification, it doesn’t matter how you fall, it matters how you get up”. And here the reference to the difficulties suffered in the free practice is clear, with Ten Voorde who underlines his revenge and that of the team: “I think some opposing teams were already smiling when they saw me and Flynt. (Schuring, ed.) only P15 and P16 yesterday. I think we showed what can be done with dedication. The team did a great job after we had a long meeting yesterday to put together everything we knew”.

The result of this morning’s qualifying went beyond expectations: “Honestly, I didn’t expect to find myself first with two tenths of an advantage, yesterday the feeling with the car was really difficult to find. There was no balance, understeer, oversteer, it was sliding a lot and you felt like you were a passenger. Today instead everything was fantastic, for the work done by the team and certainly also for the new Michelins. Getting two pole positions is wonderful, we enjoy it a little but we are immediately ready to concentrate on the upcoming race that awaits us, we must continue to push!”. Adversaries be warned…