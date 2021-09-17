Like it or not, today’s free practice, like yesterday’s test, returned a not entirely clear picture of the values ​​on the field in the fourth round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in Vallelunga. At least this in general, between those who have played a bit in hiding and those who may not have put the sectors together for reasons of grip or traffic.

In addition, the Roman track these days is a bit slower than usual due to a “flashy” weather. Full sun is expected from tomorrow (Saturday), however. And in fact, one of the aspects on which the teams are focusing most is precisely to be ready for the conditions that will change and, probably, improve.

Going faster when the riders find more grip will be the key to qualifying, which are historically very important from a race point of view at Vallelunga. Beyond the general picture and still a bit nebulous, however, the fact remains that the first three of the general classification are also the first three of the Friday standings (Quaresmini-Giardelli-Cerqui), even if not in the championship order.

And also extending the analysis to the next three, we see that Festante, poleman at Vallelunga in 2020, and Fulgenzi, always very fast on a circuit that the 2013 champion considers to be at home, in the top-5, in addition to the fact that in P6 c ‘is that Caglioni winner of the last race held in Imola two months ago. In short, a nice “top festival”, which someone else will undoubtedly want to join in qualifying, Moretti in the first place, but the list is long.

Remaining free practice on Friday, after the confidence expressed by his first pursuer in the standings (Quaresmini), this is how Giardelli, current leader of the Italian flagship store at the age of 18 (19 to be completed next month) concluded the day: “Today quite well, we are all close, all the riders fighting for the championship. In qualifying we will try to do our best, we will also have to see what conditions we will find on the track, but we are confident and we will try to qualify as far forward as possible. What I know for sure is that in any case they will be hard-fought races “.

A bit like tradition, after all. A scenario that will also involve Cerqui, who for his part commented as follows after the third response obtained: “Yesterday with new tires excellent time, today I did not have fresh tires available and I had to use a race set, but all in all the time set reflects a bit also yesterday’s trend. Vallelunga proved to be a track where we are all very close, now every detail will be important to make a difference. For now I am optimistic about the potential of my car“.

Festante is also focusing on the details: “In free practice very good with used tires, with tests in view of the race that gave us enough confidence. On the cooler tire, however, we were unable to maximize potential. The track conditions were not optimal, however, we need to investigate how we can go faster with fresh or new Michelins “.

To complete the top-5 Fulgenzi, who seems to have definitively recovered after the difficult start at Mugello and the good pace shown in Imola (despite the penalties, the appeals and the sub judice rankings). For pole and victory he feels himself fighting too: “This year I think we have all found a slower track than usual. Today the trend was similar to yesterday. I didn’t have new rubber, but fresh and we didn’t capitalize on it to the fullest. With used tires we have always been in the top, it means that we are there, there is consistency and as always here in Vallelunga we are in contention for the victory.“.