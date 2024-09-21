Perhaps he waited for the most propitious moment to score his first Michelin Cup pole position on his home circuit, but the fact is that as leader of the category Francesco Fenici managed to do so this morning in the qualifying of a crucial penultimate round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia underway in Vallelunga.

The standard bearer of Raptor Engineering and also of the Porsche Centers of Rome (also at home) for the first time at this point of the season leads the group by just one point over Alberto De Amicis and the rest of the competition is still very close in a ranking that still leaves all scenarios open. Also because De Amicis currently has a small advantage in terms of “discards”.

Having started well and with pole position for both race 1 this afternoon and race 2 tomorrow morning is therefore a precious viaticum for Fenici, who, beyond a golden double in qualifying for him, is also concentrating on the time obtained, which could have been even faster by at least 3-4 tenths, looking at the splits.

His ideal lap, in fact, would have been even half a second better than the time that earned him the double pole (1’34″943 against 1’35″423) ahead of the Ebimotors duo formed by Paolo Gnemmi and the reigning champion De Amicis, another driver who is also at home in Vallelunga.

“This is a very important pole position. – Fenici declared in the post-qualifications – and I’m very happy about it, but I only discovered it when I got back to the pits because I was angry about the traffic I encountered at least twice while I was improving my time towards the end. In addition, there was also the episode of the contact between De Giacomi and Gregor (for which no action was subsequently taken by the commissioners, ed.).”

“This morning I found the car to be very well set up, as it was in the free practice sessions. – continued the Roman pilot –in the race if the temperatures rise at least a little we could find different conditions. It will probably be like that, but we can say that it will be true for everyone.”

Race 1 at Valleunga today represents a fundamental step in the most delicate phase of the 2024 Michelin Cup, which tomorrow morning will definitively decide how the top protagonists will present themselves at the final appointment in Monza.

For this reason Fenici concludes as follows: “Now we’ll have to use our heads right from the start as always. I’ve already won here in Vallleunga but it’s my first pole! We need to get points.”. Rivals permitting…