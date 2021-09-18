“Most likely it was a psychological switch. And I have to thank the Shadow team and the Scholarship Program as well.” Leonardo Caglioni has literally transformed himself after his victory in race 2 in Imola at the end of July and now in the fourth round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia underway in Vallelunga the 18-year-old driver from Bergamo has returned to the office as a long-term veteran with a heavy foot.

Absolute protagonist of a dominating Saturday, between the pole position of the morning and the victory in race 1 (thus becoming the second consecutive in the season) in the afternoon, returning below the rivals fighting for the title, in whose ranking, very short, is now 4th at 26 points from the new leader Quaresmini (among them there are Giardelli is at minus 7 and Cerqui at minus 12).

He thus continues to tell the story of the company on the Roman circuit, primarily a question of a different awareness of his own means: “After Imola I arrived at this weekend much more confident and knowing that I could fight with the leaders”. As if a small sample had blossomed, even if one of those who knows how to keep his feet on the ground and do one thing at a time.

As its history teaches in the single-brand Porsche Italia, which suddenly finds a new contender also for the Scholarship Program itself. Without doubts also for how he managed today’s race and victory: “After a beautiful lap in qualifying, very clean, I made a great start in the race and after the duel with Quaresmini it was a race in which I tried to impose my pace but without pushing too hard in the first laps to avoid a big drop. tires. This helped me a lot in the second part, when I managed to take a bit of margin and then manage it until the end. A great victory! “.

A little adrenaline and tension dissolve in Leonardo, who after the podium ceremony and the champagne tried to explain further: “Honestly, I have always lacked something compared to the best, with the confidence Imola gave me I was able to fill this gap and I think I proved it in qualifying. Then today the race pace was very good, maybe I could push a little more in the last laps but given the margin I went quiet. Now I believe it, the victory at Imola came in a different way and between two safety cars. Today, even if I didn’t start with wild tires, I proved that I can stay there with the others . Certainly a perfect race does not exist, but it was very good … “.