A close and uncertain qualifying was expected in Vallelunga and Leonardo Caglioni’s pole position for race 1 in the fourth round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia fully confirmed the forecasts for what is now an even more heated weekend.

Not only because the protagonists in the race for the title are all there in front, but also because the leader Alessandro Giardelli takes fifth behind some of them, while the other very young from Ombra Racing (they are both born in 2003) has signed a high qualification profile lapping fastest of all in 1’33 “786 (times with improved weather have become really interesting today).

For Caglioni it is the first pole in the Porsche Italia mono-brand, confirming the period of splendid form that the Scholarship Program rider from Bergamo is going through and which is added to the first victory won in the last stage in Imola in race 2.

A difficult client like Gianmarco Quaresmini will find himself in the front row. Qualified just 69 thousandths from Caglioni, the Tsunami RT rider achieved the goal of preceding the other challengers for the title. However, the second row will be opened by another 911 GT3 Cup of Ombra Racing, a team that is confirmed at the top on the Roman circuit, that of Aldo Festante, a good third at 2 tenths after the pole of 2020.

Behind the driver from Campania, all within a handful of thousandths for what really was a thrilling PQ2, concluded Alberto Cerqui, fourth with the colors of Team Q8 Hi Perform, precisely the leader Giardelli, in the top-5 with DInamic Motorsport, and Marzio Moretti (Bonaldi Motorsport).

Enrico Fulgenzi (EF Racing), the duo of Ghinzani Arco Motorsport Leonardo Moncini, an increasingly surprising rookie, and Daniele Cazzaniga and, to complete the top-10, Giammarco Levorato (Tsunami RT) are also slightly detached. Further back but still 11th and therefore another young player like Benny Strignano, color bearer of AB Racing, who plays at home, entered the decisive round.

The fight for pole in the Michelin Cup is also very intense, and he smiles on Marco Cassarà, who with Raptor Engineering continues with the brisk pace shown even in recent days. The home driver was even able to enter the top 12 and therefore to pass the cut of PQ1 (in which his best time in qualifying remains in 1’34 “959).

Only 16th the reigning champion Simone Iaquinta (whose intent was only to qualify since he will start last for the penalty received in the post-Imola) and only 18th Giorgio Amati. Not what they expected within the Dinamic team.

Returning to the Michelin Cup, Alex De Giacomi (Tsunami RT) is 19th overall and second in his category behind Cassarà. The gentleman from Brescia preceded the two alfeiri AB Racing Piero Randazzo and Francesco Maria Fenici, Gabriel Rindone (EF Racing), the duo Ebimotors Piccioli-Giorgi (completely recovered after the axle shaft broken in tests) and Diego Locanto, recovering with Krypton Motorsport .

A red flag ended PQ1 prematurely in the final following a “close encounter” between Randazzo (whose 911 GT3 Cup had the worst after the race) and Dziugas Tovilavicius, who apparently had spun at the Roma curve just before the Neapolitan driver arrived. The episode is under the lens of the commissioners, who are investigating.

Finally, confirmation for Max Montagnese in the Silver Cup. The Calabrian gentleman of Team Malucelli was the fastest in the 991 GT3 Cup gen.I category and preceded Davide Scannicchio (ZRS Motorsport) by almost 8 tenths.

Race 1 starts today at 5.00 pm, which promises a lot of entertainment: live television on Sky Sport Action (206 on Sky) and live streaming in HD on www.carreracupitalia.it.

