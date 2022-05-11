The first weekend of races of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia, at the start at the Imola racetrack with 37 cars last weekend, saw among the protagonists the three drivers of the Ombra Racing team, all three alternating on the various podiums between race 1 and race 2.

After the rain on Friday, which affected the work during free practice, the qualifying session on Saturday morning took place in total absence of rain but with the track conditions changing from minute to minute, especially in the second part of qualifying. , which in PQ2 ended with Leonardo Caglioni in fifth position, Piero Randazzo in seventeenth position, second in the Michelin Cup category, and Gianmarco Quaresmini in twentieth position (unfortunately, a contact with another car, in the initial stages of PQ1, irreparably compromised his car by effectively erasing any possibility of improving his time).

Race 1 started on Saturday, finished by Leonardo Caglioni in third position, deservedly on the podium. Incredible comeback from twentieth position for Gianmarco Quaresmini, who finished ninth, while Piero Randazzo was forced to retire. On Sunday in race 2 Gianmarco Quaresmini, who started ninth, is again the author of a spectacular comeback up to the second position just a few tenths from the winner. Tenth Leonardo Caglioni, for him an uphill race 2 after a slow start that made him retreat a few positions. Piero Randazzo in comeback closes third on the track, but for the penalty inflicted on Luca Pastorelli (author of an early start) climbs to second place in the Michelin Cup category, thus winning the third trophy of the weekend for the team from Bergamo.

To the satisfaction of Davide Mazzoleni, of the Ombra team manager, who commented and relaunched in view of the 3-5 June stage in Misano: “We are satisfied with this first round, all three of our drivers have done a good job. I am convinced that we have collected a little less than our potential, especially in qualifying some episodes have penalized us, but we have made it clear that they will have to deal with us! Forward to the next one! “.