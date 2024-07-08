The Mugello Circuit will also mark the turning point of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in 2024. A round that awaits the first real heat of the season and therefore conditions that, apart from the characteristic challenges of one of the most selective tracks, could also become very demanding.

And tradition dictates that the mid-championship test is also the “do or die” one, where those who still believe in the title must be ready, in the overall as well as among the Rookies and in the Michelin Cup, with the latter experiencing a season in full battle with Fenici ahead of everyone but with only one point on Gnemmi and the others still in full battle always close together.

If among the rookies Braschi and Zendeli can definitively clarify that the duel at the top will be decided in the second part of the season, for the overall crown the stage in Tuscany will not allow for repetitions and the pursuit of Ten Voorde’s leadership will become crucial, between Masters and Klein vying for revenge after the Dutchman’s double in Imola at the beginning of June and the entire Italian competition that is hatching redemption in light of a general performance that is not in line with expectations (apart from a few glimpses of “pride” and the good verve shown by Braschi).

At Mugello, the Porsche Italia series will continue, confirming a large starting grid with some exciting new entries among the 33 expected at the start, and there will also be space for simulator sessions dedicated to fans and enthusiasts organized as part of the new contest promoted by Tag Heuer at each race weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, the protagonists will actually start taking to the track in their respective 911 GT3 Cups on Thursday with the possibility of taking part in the pre-race test, which on this occasion includes two two-hour sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

Then, on Friday 12 July, the actual rounds of the third round of the season will begin, with the Carrera Cup Italia taking part in the usual free practice session from 2.35pm to 3.35pm.

On Saturday morning at 9.15 the engines will be turned on for the crucial qualifying sessions, which in 40 minutes will decide the starting grids for both scheduled races: for each driver the best two timed laps will be considered valid.

Again on Saturday, race 1 will start at 15.50, while race 2 will take place on Sunday at 12.20, again over a distance of 30 minutes + 1 lap. Both will be broadcast live and on demand on the Dazn platform and in live streaming always in HD on www.carreracupitalia.itThe commentary is entrusted to Guido Schittone, the historic voice of the Porsche single-brand championship.

On Dazn there is also a free mode: to enjoy all the races and on-demand content of the season, in fact, you just need to have an active Dazn subscription or go to http://dazn.com/home and, after clicking on one of the free contents available on the homepage, register for free in a simple way with e-mail, name and surname.

In addition to the possibility of following the live broadcasts, the contents of the Carrera Cup Italia (both the races and the highlights) will remain available to users also subsequently in on-demand mode.