With impossible predictions and a run-up to the 2022 champion title to be deciphered, the 16th edition of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia begins from Imola. Strong emotions and balance are announced on the horizon from the first round: the tricolor mono-brand beats all its records for the first two races of 2022 and a weekend that will line up on the starting grid from today to Sunday. 37 pilots registered for the entire season, involving 17 teams and 18 Porsche Centers from all over the country.

Objectively sensational numbers enhanced by confirmations, including the continuation of sustainability projects linked to certification ISO 20121and the important innovations that will take to the track starting from the weekend at the Santerno racetrack, which opens a new era for the series, including the three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo behind the wheel.

The biggest novelty is the 911 GT3 Cup of the latest generation (model 992), a technological jewel at its debut in the Carrera Cup Italia and therefore new for almost everyone: in Imola it will be represented by 31 models that, starting with their respective reigning champions, will compete for the absolute title and that of the Michelin Cup, while in competing for the Silver Cup will be 6 at the start of last year’s 991 gen. II models.

The puzzle of the titles up for grabs will begin to unfold in the inaugural stage of six on the calendar, which also presents a great unknown weather (free practice and wet qualifying, wet / dry races?). The rain could further reshuffle the forces and destinies on the field in the first two races of the season, so much so that many have made it clear that in general the “claim” of the weekend is “no mistakes” and in this sense the experience can become decisive.

Race 1 it takes place on Saturday at 16.00 with live TV on Sky Sport Action e race 2 Sunday at 12.30 live on Sky Sport Arena and free-to-air on Cielo. Both on the classic distance of 28 minutes + 1 lap, they are also available in live streaming in HD on the official website www.carreracupitalia.it.

Cerqui and the “terrible boys”

The reigning champion restarts from the 4909 meters of the thrilling Emilia-Romagna circuit Alberto Cerqui. The driver from Brescia lines up at the start with number 1 on the 911 GT3 Cup of Ghinzani Arco Motorsport – Porsche Centers Milan, a team in which he also joined Giorgio Amatithe young Rimini born in 1999 from Dinamic and in the second season among the under 24 of the Scholarship Program.

The coaching project will follow a total of 9 talents selected by Porsche Italy, starting with the winner of 2021: Alessandro Giardelli. Born in 2002, the Colico driver is also the vice-champion of the Carrera Cup Italia and now, also from Dinamic, he is in force at Ebimotors – Centro Porsche Varese, a multi-titled team of the Carrera Cup that after a few seasons returns to battle at the top. And Giardelli is ready to relaunch the title challenge he missed last year in the last race.

Among the under the winner of the Scholarship 2020 Aldo Festanteready for the first season together with the Raptor Engineering – Porsche Center Catania team after spending in Ombra Racing, which in turn continues with the 19-year-old talent from Bergamo Leonardo Caglioni (Porsche Center Padova), clearly progressing also in the pre-season tests.

The Italian-Swiss returns after the “silver medal” of 2020 Stefano Monacoreturning again with Dinamic Motorsport – Centro Porsche Verona, and two interesting outsiders are confirmed as Giammarco Levoratoagain in Tsunami RT – Porsche Center Parma, e Benedetto Strignanostandard bearer of the new course of Scuderia Villorba Corse with the Porsche Center Treviso.

Two new entries, both from abroad and to be discovered: Keagan Masters22 year old South African from AB Racing – Porsche Centers Rome, e Kajus Siksnelis17 year old Lithuanian of Dinamic Motorsport – Porsche Center Bologna, the youngest of the lot.

Lorenzo and (many) champions

Among foreigners, third season for the Macedonian Risto Vukov in GDL Racing – Porsche Center Bari, while the aforementioned presence at the start of the MotoGP ace is an intriguing novelty Jorge Lorenzo. After five world championship titles in the world championship, the Spaniard made his debut on four wheels in the Porsche Supercup right at Imola two weeks ago and is now ready to inaugurate his first season in the Italian flagship, where he takes the role of official rider of the Q8 Hi Perform Team on the 911 GT3 Cup in livery and with the inevitable number 8.

Among the already champions of the series, Enrico Fulgenzi (winner in 2013) returns full time with his EF Racing team, e Gianmarco Quaresmini (2018) arrives in Ombra Racing – Porsche Center Brescia (with which he had already raced in Supercup) with renewed ambitions after having also set the best time in the collective tests of April in Monza.

Among the riders returning to the Carrera Cup Italy Andrea Fontananew standard bearer Bonaldi Motorsport – Porsche Center Bergamo, Lodovico Lauriniagain in Dinamic Motorsport – Centro Porsche Latina and the 2019 vice-champion Diego Bertonelliauthor of the best time in Imola (1’43 “848) on Wednesday in the pre-race test.

The Tuscan driver is in his first year with BeDriver – Centro Porsche Piacenza, a reality that for the first time will chase the top of the single-make, as well as Team Malucelli with the highly rated and expert Matteo Malucelliwhich on the 911 GT3 Cup of the Porsche Center Modena comes back pounding at the start of a complete championship.

Michelin Cup

Numbers on the rise also in the Michelin Cup line-up. The semi-professional drivers category rekindles the engines at Imola with the prospect of a new top duel between the reigning champion Marco Cassaràconfirmed in Raptor Engineering – Porsche Center Catania and at the top in the pre-race test, e Alex De Giacomiready for a rematch with Tsunami RT – Porsche Center Brescia.

Both already titled twice, this year they will have to contend with further prepared competition. With a year of accumulated experience and the third place finish of 2021 he lines up Francesco Maria Fenicialso in AB Racing – Porsche Centers Rome, whose track operations are now followed by Target Racing.

So pay attention to the return of the 2020 runner-up Luca Pastorelli with Krypton Motorsport, a Piero Randazzo with Ombra Racing – Porsche Center Turin and the Ebimotors trio formed by Alberto De Amicis, Paolo Gnemmi And Pietro Negrain addition to the EF Racing duo with Gabriel Rindone and the Swedish new entry Mike Knutzov. The ranks of the Michelin Cup are completed by Marco Galassi (Team Malucelli – Porsche Center Mantua), Pablo Biolghini (Racevent) e Johannes Zelger (Tsunami RT).

Silver Cup

The slightly older 911 GT3 Cups will be in action in the Silver Cup, the 991 gen. II model. The replacement of the “gen.I” has revitalized the category, which allows Ebimotors, Malucelli and Raptor Engineering to be the only leading teams in all classes at the start.

With Ebimotors they come back Luigi Peroni And Paolo Venerosi Pesciolini (Porsche Center Florence), with Team Malucelli Marco Parisini and with Raptor the new standard bearer Massimiliano Donzelli (Porsche Center Catania). In the run-up to the Silver Cup title, a leading role therefore belongs to the runner-up Davide Scannicchio (ZRS Motorsport) and to an outsider like Matteo Rovida (BeDriver – Porsche Center Piacenza).

Complete program

The first round of the Carrera Cup Italia 2022 kicks off in Imola today at 3.50 pm with the free practice session, extended this year to 80 minutes, 20 more than in the past. Saturday qualifying is scheduled from 9.50 to 10.25 (PQ1) and from 10.35 to 10.50, the final session (PQ2) which will decide the pole position and the definitive grid for race 1, starting in the afternoon at 16.00 and live on Sky Sport. Action (Sky 206). Race 2 will take place on Sunday with departure at 12.30 and live on Sky Sport Arena (Sky 204) and free-to-air on Cielo (26 on digital terrestrial). Both races will also be broadcast in live streaming in HD on the official website www.carreracupitalia.it.

Members for Imola