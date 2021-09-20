Unveiling of luxury in the Vallelunga paddock during the fourth round of the Carrera Cup Italia. Last Saturday and Sunday Porsche Italia put on display the new 911 GT3 Cup, which will be used in the Italian single-make series starting from next season, at the disposal of those present, including interested, curious and media operators.

Of course, the new 992 model has already been used in Porsche Supercup since the beginning of 2021 and is therefore not an absolute novelty, but the opportunity was ideal to return to discuss it. Not only in terms of philosophy and characteristics (which we report below), but also with respect to how the innovative car, called to replace an already very advanced and competitive model such as the 991 gen. II, will be used in Italy.

The central node is linked to the use or not of ABS. In reality, a definitive decision has not yet been taken but, even from the results of a meeting with the team managers, it seems that the favors of the same teams and most of the drivers push in the direction of no longer adopting this type of braking system. After a month and the definitive results should be known, also because the planning for the next season is already underway.

The characteristics of the new 992

The latest addition is the seventh generation of the 911 GT3 Cup. For thirty years the best-selling single-make car in the world (more than 4200 units produced) continues to be updated and even in the latter model the work of optimization attention has been paid to every detail, so much so that the evolution has involved all aspects of this noble car, respecting the characteristics that have always enhanced its style.

First of all, performances never achieved before by the “Cup” are expected and with the growth of performance the level of standards of safety, an indispensable objective for Porsche (also confirmed recently by the results of the “barrels” seen at Imola and in Vallelunga last Sunday, with the drivers practically unharmed) and which saw the safety cell further strengthened and present elements that respected the latest FIA rules.

The thruster it is the traditional “flat” 6-cylinder with 4 liters and 510 horsepower (375kW), 25 more than the previous one, at 8400 rpm. The maximum torque, 470 newton meters, is reached at 6150 rpm. The exchange it is sequential with 6 gears like the previous one but further optimized: it is faster in gear changes and guarantees less risk of damage in the event of shifting errors.

Exteriorly the new 911 GT3 Cup has a more “imposing” appearance and is slightly wider than the previous one, with design elements including additional air intakes that favor the car’s responsiveness and driveability. Aspect that Porsche has taken care of with attention is precisely that of theaerodynamics, more “extreme” and refined. Now the car is capable of generating more load and features new spoilers and a larger rear wing that can be adjusted to eleven different positions.

Improvements have also been made within thepassenger compartment, where elements of new ergonomics stand out, such as the renewed racing seat, or reminiscent of those introduced on the Porsche 919 Hybrid multiple winner at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, starting with the Rubber Switch Panel (RSP). It is a switch panel with ten rubber buttons thanks to which the driver can manage the functions of the car. An innovation that adds to the new color display central 10.3-inch that promises the rider a clearer display of key data and the most important information.

In general, the technology is pushed to the highest levels on this latest generation of 911 GT3 Cup, with which Porsche aims to exceed 5,000 units produced in total since 1990 and a 1% improvement in lap times (depends of course. also from the layout of each track).