Franciacorta land of famous bubbles and, extending a little the range of action but remaining in the Brescia area, of protagonists of the Carrera Cup Italy. During the weekend of the Porsche Festival, which was the first big “bubble”, which ended on the circuit of the new Porsche Experience Center, the Brescians Alberto Cerqui, Gianmarco Quaresmini and Alex De Giacomi ( actually Stefano Gattuso, author of the fastest lap in race 1 and excellent 5th in race 2, but the driver from Desenzano del Garda is not in the running to become champion).

Starting from the run-up for the absolute title, very well: zero Brescians on the podium or in pole position and zero points for Quaresmini (after the unlucky withdrawal in race 1 also in race 2, where he could not avoid a collision on Tovilavicius).

In short, the others gave us the bubbles, starting with an unleashed Enrico Fulgenzi and continuing with Giorgio Amati, Simone Iaquinta and, at least for the most part, the unfortunate protagonists of race 2 Marzio Moretti and Leo Caglioni, who instead after the race 1 had the great opportunity to climb further up the slope.

The Franciacorta crossroads, which started with Quaresmini leader of the classification together with Ale Giardelli (even the rookie from Lecco did not manage to shine as he had previously), ended with Cerqui as leader, but even for him the weekend was one of those at the limit frustration, starting when he had to skip free 2 due to a problem with a joint.

Then a 4th and a 6th place in the two races, albeit without bubbles, at least allowed him to return to the top of the standings (giving him back some of that good fortune that had failed in Imola). After all, a bit of waiting at key moments paid off. But the key was also the fact that those who were in full fight for the title on the eve and then during the action had to think that second more than those who could play it all out, knowing that ultimately there wasn’t. nothing to loose.

In Monza at the end of October the championship will be decided at the end of a hot battle, also because Cerqui’s points of advantage are few: only 6 over Giardelli and 22 over Quaresmini. For the others there will probably be any possibility to see only after race 1 in Monza, where they could also weigh the fact of how much the “wildcard” tires and discards will yield (in reality only one, therefore valid 11 results out of 12 races), even if after today’s “massacre” this last factor will concern only Giardelli.

Moving on to the Michelin Cup, here too the bubbles have been put above all by Francesco Maria Fenici, increasingly at ease in the category where he is making his debut, the new face of Alessandro Poli and, albeit with two passionate mistakes that cost him two podiums after being penalized, Andreas Corradina.

Alex De Giacomi and Marco Cassarà tried, to be honest, and in the end they also got some podiums, but without affecting too much on the weekend, which for both was very heartfelt. In any case, for De Giacomi the home crossroads, a bit like for Cerqui, proved to be important and 7 points were recovered from his friend-rival. And so in Monza he will start with only 2 points of advantage. Another race, another thriller …

The rankings after Franciacorta

Absolute: 1. Cerqui 173; 2. Giardelli 167; 3. Quaresmini 151; 4. Caglioni 142; 5. Moretti 140; 6. Fulgenzi 138.

Michelin Cup: 1. Cassarà 72; 2. De Giacomi 70; 3. Phoenicians 37; 4. Corradina 28; 5. Randazzo 27; 6. Locanto 17.

Silver Cup: 1. Montagnese 55 (title awarded); 2. Scannicchio 43; 3. Parisini 28; 4. Notice boards 11; 5. Scarpellini 6.

Team: 1. Dinamic Motorsport 363; 2. Shadow Racing 276; 3. Tsunami RT 241; 4. Bonaldi Motorsport and EF Racing 149; 6. Ghinzani Arco Motorsport 146.