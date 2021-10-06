The big news of 2022 for the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia is the arrival of the new 911 GT3 Cup model 992, but now there is also the first version of the calendar for next season, which will be more diluted over time than this year. , which ran from June to October (grand finale expected in Monza at the end of the month).

Six double appointments confirmed, the first stage of the 2022 season is in fact set for April 23-24 in Monza (so it will start again from where it ends this year). Imola (May 7-8), Misano (June 4-5) and Vallelunga (July 2-3) will follow regularly before the summer break, which will really be free of commitments on the track for the entire period.

The return to action is expected in the most prestigious context, that of the Porsche Festival at the Porsche Experience Center Franciacorta on 1-2 October, a stage that last weekend already reserved emotions and twists in flurries. Grand finale at Mugello three weekends later, on 22-23 October.

Before Monza, Misano and Vallelunga pre-race tests are already scheduled with an exclusive track on Thursday. On the other hand, the date and circuit for the official pre-season test, with the probable option of Imola or Mugello, have to be confirmed.

2022 Porsche Carrera Cup Italy calendar

TBD: TBD (official pre-season test)

April 23-24: Monza *

7-8 May: Imola

June 4-5: Misano *

2-3 July: Vallelunga *

1-2 October: Franciacorta (Porsche Festival)

22-23 October: Mugello

* Pre-race official test on Thursday