A weekend of two implications for Raptor Engineering in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia, which last weekend at the Vallelunga racetrack played the fourth of six rounds 2021. The Modena team remains in command of the Michelin Cup with Marco Cassarà behind the wheel dehe 911 GT3 Cup “registered” at Centro Porsche Catania despite a ruinous off-track in race 2 have stopped at three the streak of consecutive successes achieved so far in the season.

With the team headed by Andrea Palma back from the double at Imola before the summer break, in fact, the Roman driver had scored on his home circuit the third win in a row in race 1 on Saturday, after having also obtained the best time in the category in qualifying. A very important success in the run-up to the title and which in fact confirms the Raptor team as leader of the Michelin Cup despite the retirement in race 2, which ended against the protective barriers in the section immediately following the Curvone, complete with a double rollover, but with a Cassarà , a few ailments aside, practically unharmed.

“First of all, the important thing is that Marco is well – said Palma –, for the rest we are already at work with our heads down. D.I’m even more sorry for the exit of race 2 because this episode happened right in the home stage, where it was certainly better to celebrate the weekend, which among other things started very well on Saturday, rather than returning with worries in view of the penultimate round in Franciacorta. We have a few days to restore in Perfect conditions our car. A full immersion of work awaits us. S.however we are still first in the league and this is it an extra stimulus for the whole team. S.we are particularly committed and we will do our best. “

For its part Cassarà he thus retraced the weekend at home, which ended almost “upside down” but undoubtedly also competitive: “In qualifying I made the most of my knowledge of the track, obtaining the pole of the class but above all allowing myself the luxury of entering the top positions. I am very satisfied to have won a very heated duel with De Giacomi in race 1, great regret instead for how Game 2 ended: we had everything to try a new one-two … “.