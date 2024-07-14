In an increasingly international and high-level season for the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia there is a protagonist with an excellent past in single-seaters between Fia F2 and F3 after having done well in German F4 and who is now becoming more and more familiar with the Italian single-make series and, above all, with the 911 GT3 Cup of Ombra Racing.

Lirim Zendeli is one of those guys with high potential who has been competing in the Carrera Cup Italia since this year but who, due to his past, doesn’t particularly like being considered a “rookie” in the strict sense, even if by force of circumstances, by regulation, precisely because it’s his first season with the 911 GT3 Cup and because he’s well under 30 years old, in addition to the overall, he’s included among the contenders for the new Rookie classification (precisely).

After the third place obtained yesterday in race 1 of the third round underway at the Mugello Circuit, that ranking now sees him at the top (chased by Braschi), but, in addition to the good result achieved thanks to two surgical passes on Festante and Schuring at San Donato and behind only Klien and Ten Voorde, it is above all the general feeling in continuous growth that Zendeli underlines.

“Race 1 was fantastic. – comments the German born in 1999 –I’m very happy for the team (in which, by the way, it is increasingly growing, ed.). We had a great car and it’s always good to fight for the podium and get it the way we did, especially now that I’m understanding how to drive.”

And, between the heat and a circuit like Mugello, the dangers certainly did not only come from rivals: “I have never come across a track where the cars and conditions change so quickly, where every session is so different. It makes things difficult and it is clear that I need to gain more experience. In qualifying we had a bit less pace, but in the race, if we had not lost time at the beginning, I am sure we could have fought for the win.”.

Then Zendeli concludes with a general thought: “The level is very high and it’s my first season in GT, I don’t want to underestimate myself, I know we can aim for victories, but we must also think that there is someone ahead of me who has competed in 200 races. (any reference to Ten Voorde is not accidental, ed.). Being there with him, and soon maybe being in front of him, is positive”.