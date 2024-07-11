Alberto Cerqui, who was top in the morning with a time of 1’50″870, was answered by Francesco Braschi with a time of 1’50″654 in the afternoon of the pre-race test of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in view of the third round this weekend at the Mugello Circuit.

In a test that restarted at 4.10 pm with 32 degrees in the air and 55 on the asphalt (50 at the end), the young standard-bearer of DInamic Motorsport, currently third in the championship and first among the Rookies, jumped ahead of everyone in the final minutes of testing, preceding the championship leader Larry Ten Voorde by just 83 thousandths, who in turn was just ahead of Gianmarco Quaresmini.

The results of Braschi, the Dutchman from Fulgenzi Racing and the Brescian from the Tsunami team at the end of the day are the only ones that improved that of Cerqui, who under the banner of BeDriver in the afternoon was content to finish in the middle of the group, more than a second from the top.

Also under the 1.50 wall, Aldo Festante (DInamic Motorsport) and Keagan Masters (Team Q8 Hi Perform) completed the afternoon’s top-5 ahead of the increasingly solid Janne Stiak, today the fastest of the three Target Competition drivers, all in the top-10.

The 17-year-old German rookie clocked a 51, ahead of Simone Iaquinta, seventh with Prima Ghinzani on a similar time, and his teammates Senna van Soelen, the Dutchman competing in the Carrera Cup Italia for the first time, and the two-time French champion Marvin Klein, the most anticipated in the South Tyrolean team and the most “buttoned up”.

Lirim Zendeli then closes the top 10 with the 911 GT3 Cup of Ombra Racing, also half a second behind Braschi, with whom the German driver, formerly of Fia F2 and F3, is in direct competition for the new title reserved for the Rookie Carrera Cup.

In the afternoon session, the very competitive Michelin Cup was led by ALex De Giacomi (Tsunami RT) and Alberto De Amicis (Ebimotors), followed however by all their direct rivals for the title who currently precede them in the standings: third Paolo Gnemmi (Ebimotors), fourth the current leader Francesco Fenici (Raptor Engineering) and fifth Gianluca GIorgi (BeDriver).

After today’s already scorching day, from tomorrow to Sunday it’s time for the race weekend, the third of 2024 to turn the mid-season mark. All 33 test entrants will meet on the track on Friday starting at 2:35 p.m. for the traditional free practice session in view of qualifying and races between Saturday and Sunday.

