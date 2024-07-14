Race 2 of the third round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia at the Mugello Circuit also featured a duel between Larry Ten Voorde and Marvin Klein, definitely the best of the Tuscan weekend and this time with success for the Dutch reigning champion, who immediately responded to the French winner of race 1 yesterday.

the first twist of the race held this afternoon, however, involved Diego Bertonelli at the first meter of the race. The Tuscan from the TDE team, who started from the front row alongside Ten Voorde, ran into a jump start that cost him a 5-second penalty, which he served as soon as he crossed the finish line in third position, which then became a 13th place.

Bertonelli had started on the attack and at the start Ten Voorde had to contain him on the kerb exiting San Donato, with Klein taking advantage of the situation to overtake the Italian and immediately launch himself into pursuit of the leader.

The Fulgenzi Racing driver managed to withstand the pressure from his Target Competition rival, especially on lap 8, when Ten Voorde held off the attacks of Klein (who was coming off the fastest lap of lap 6 in 1’52″416) between San Donato, Luco – Poggio Secco and Materassi – Borgo San Lorenzo.

The duel between the two was spectacular and later in the finale the safety car came to Ten Voorde’s aid, neutralising the last two and a half laps to allow the recovery of the cars of Marco Galassi and Cosimo Barberini, who hit the gravel at Arrabbiate and Bucine respectively almost simultaneously.

The finish thus certified Ten Voorde’s fourth victory of the season, while Klein had to settle for a second place, which was still valuable and certifies the quality of the work done by him and his team throughout the weekend.

With Bertonelli always in the slipstream of the two but with the burden of the penalty to serve, third place was “inherited” by Flynt Schuring. The very young Dutchman, 17 years old, is the new face on the podium at the end of the race, which is worth a lot both for his personal journey in the Scholarship Programme and for Fulgenzi Racing, which thus managed to place both of its 911 GT3 Cups on the podium despite a very complicated round also from a technical point of view.

Aldo Festante was classified fourth under the podium: after the mess in race 1, the Dinamic Motorsport driver made no mistakes this time and brought the team precious points at the end of a weekend with a few too many shadows also due to what happened to Francesco Braschi (who was forced to recover from the first lap today after going off the track due to a brawl still under investigation with Daniel Gregor and Bayley Hall).

The top-5 of race 2 is therefore completed by Lirim Zendeli, who yesterday brought Ombra Racing to the podium and today is once again the best in the Rookie standings at the end of a regular and error-free performance.

From ninth at the start to sixth, an increasingly convincing Janne Stiak, another 17-year-old from the Scholarship Programme youth team, climbed up. The young German driver showed exuberance and also coolness, overtaking Keagan Masters in the final, the standard-bearer of Team Q8 Hi Perform who had a less brilliant weekend than the previous ones, ending with today’s seventh position.

Masters preceded Oliver Gray at the finish line, the British driver from Ombra Racing and another budding talent capable of earning eighth place after a long duel with Alberto Cerqui, then ninth with BeDriver.

The driver from Brescia in turn preceded Simone Iaquinta, who went off-track while in a fight with Masters, making him lose some positions, which he then recovered to complete the top 10 overall with the 911 GT3 Cup of Prima Ghinzani.

Among the Michelin Cup contenders, Stefano Stefanelli’s day has finally arrived. The Tuscan driver from Team Malucelli managed to overtake Alberto De Amicis on lap 3 at a time when the race 1 winner had to avoid a car that had spun in front of him.

From then on, Stefanelli managed the return of the Ebimotors standard-bearer and on the podium he was able to celebrate his first success in the Michelin Cup, which came after his first podium, the one achieved yesterday in race 2, crowning a weekend to be framed.

De Amicis, for his part, finished with a precious second place ahead of his teammate Paolo Gnemmi, who returned to the podium by beating Alex De Giacomi (Tsunami RT), Francesco Fenici (Raptor Engineering) and Cesare Brusa (Prima Ghinzani).

And now the Carrera Cup Italia goes “on vacation”. The protagonists of the series organized by Porsche Italia will meet in Imola on the weekend of September 8th for the fourth round of the season, which already promises to be of crucial importance given the very probable absence of the championship leader Ten Voorde.