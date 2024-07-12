Larry Ten Voorde is once again the man of the day in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia. The Dutch champion and current points leader was the fastest in 1’50″997 in the free practice sessions that opened the third round of the Italian single-make series at the Mugello Circuit this afternoon.

A very heartfelt event in the Porsche paddock, perhaps even more so for his direct rivals, given that at the end the championship will turn and for some getting a result will be particularly crucial, but also for him, not only for the professionalism that distinguishes him, but also because the Dutchman from Fulgenzi Racing is making his debut on the Tuscan track in a race weekend.

And the feeling came early, with a lap on limits already lower than what he experienced in last year’s free practice (Cerqui in 1 and 51 clear) arrived at the end of a free practice that had previously seen him work a lot on race pace, like most of his opponents.

”It was very hot today, but I really enjoyed Mugello – Ten Voorde stated after free practice -. I have coached a few times in the past, but this is a real first for me here. Looking ahead to the weekend I can only say that we have to push because the fight is really tough.”

The reigning champion doesn’t trust his competition and even with regards to tomorrow morning’s qualifying at 9.15 he lets it be understood that anything can happen: “In qualifying the track will certainly be faster because it will be less hot, but it will go under the 1.50 wall depending on various factors. We will see, as always I will do my best, I repeat, the important thing will be to push. The team has worked hard, but only at the end will we see if we will make a new record or not”.

Also because the work was not completely concluded with the free practice session, even considering the fact that his compatriot and teammate Flynt Schuring with the fifth time of the day confirmed that the base is excellent: “The car can always be improved and I’m proud of the fact that he did a good lap. He’s taking the right steps and he knows how to listen. He’s working a lot on his driving technique and we’ve prepared well for this stage, it’s nice to see him up front and I hope to see him even closer in qualifying”.