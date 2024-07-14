On July 14, 2018, Stefano Stefanelli was involved in a bad crash at the Mugello Circuit during the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia trials. Fortunately, with the necessary time, the Tuscan driver recovered from that terrible episode. But on July 14, 2024, again at Mugello, his home track, and again in the Italian single-make series, the circle really closed in the best possible way.

Also giving a special emotion to the protagonist, who today achieved his first personal success in the Michelin Cup after overtaking De Amicis, who ran into an unexpected event on lap 3, and after having led with personality until the checkered flag of race 2 of the third round of the season.

A race that also marked Gnemmi’s tie with Fenici at the top of the general classification of the category, which is experiencing a great season and where everyone is still fighting for the title, with De Amicis, Giorgi and De Giacomi following closely behind and Stefanelli himself who can now think about it.

Why not? After all, the circle has now closed on the “superior” thought, that of personal “revenge” and on the “exorcism” of the fate of that April 14 six years ago. Stefanelli was the protagonist of a high-level weekend (it is no coincidence that he was awarded the Primerent prize as best gentleman driver of the weekend), travelling at the pace of his rivals, and already on Saturday in race 1 he had achieved his first podium.

Then the first victory, which he had set his sights on just last night: “I promised I would try. – said the Team Malucelli standard-bearer today after race 2 – and when I say something like that it’s because I believe it. Surely without the De Amicis episode I would have struggled more, but once I got ahead I showed that it was well-deserved because I controlled him for the whole race. Today is a very important anniversary. I’m happy because that’s the reason why, against everything and everyone, I came back here. In my life I’ve always done what my heart and head told me to do. So, since it was very much wanted, I’m really satisfied to have managed to close this circle”.