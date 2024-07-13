There are those who hid on the track during yesterday’s free practice and maybe even in words. There are those who are bluffing. There are those who are simply touching wood and maybe “covering” themselves a bit. Then there are also those who are openly talking about a new record for the 911 GT3 Cup at the Mugello Circuit.

Starting this morning, the qualifying for the third round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia is a puzzle that is difficult to solve a priori. Let’s clear the table of misunderstandings: the number one favorite remains Ten Voorde, who was also the fastest in yesterday afternoon’s free practice.

However, the (hot) air we breathe is that of “great occasions”, starting from the fact that today’s qualifying, which will decide both the line-ups of the two races of the weekend and will assign the first points of the weekend, will be a “all-out” challenge given what is at stake in the event that marks the halfway point of the season and even more so given the overall high level of competitiveness shown both in the tests on Thursday and yesterday.

In fact, apart from the best of the two days, even some of those who were outside the top-5 or even top-10 in the two time lists will have their cards to play, because some things have certainly changed. for the better after Misano and Imola and because some countermeasures from some of the most anticipated protagonists had to be taken after a less than explosive start.

From a technical, strategic and commitment perspective, with the scorching sun also playing its part during this Tuscan stage, Mugello is proving to be a proof of the nine 360 degrees for teams and drivers. In addition, there is the variable factor of experience, debut or “almost debut” on this track that could influence the work of many.

Ten Voorde, as usual, doesn’t seem to have suffered, while Masters, who only raced at Mugello two years ago and didn’t appear entirely convinced in the free practice yesterday (despite his 2nd time), seems to have paid the price so far.

On the side of the South African driver, there is the fact that he is the record holder with the current 911 GT3 Cup: it happened in October 2022, when he went on pole in 1’49”707. In July, therefore with temperatures and conditions similar to the current ones, last year it was Matteo Malucelli who flew above everyone else, with an almost carbon copy time: 1’49”723.

They seem like limits much faster than what Ten Voorde showed in free practice and Braschi in Thursday’s test (1’50”654, the “best lap” of the current weekend so far). In fact, in many contexts, not only breaking the 1:50 barrier, but actually improving the record is being talked about in view of the qualifications to be able to take pole (and then the second best time for race 2 will also count, expected not so far from the other).

Even before the sporting, performance and technical aspects, what will actually count are the temperaturesin the air and on the asphalt, which the protagonists will find in the key moment this morning, confident in conditions much less scorching than yesterday afternoon.

Making predictions is always a difficult job, but this time even the most illustrious and “interested” opinions would help a lot to make a huge mistake or to be considered a genius.

Seeing is believing: the range coming from “radio paddock” for this morning’s pole would go from a stratospheric 49”4 to a much more “buttoned up” 50”2…