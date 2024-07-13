He was among the most anticipated protagonists in the premises of the 2024 Porsche Carrera Cup Italia. After the slow start in Misano, Marvin Klein did not take long to redeem himself, arriving promptly in Imola with two podiums and now fully realized on Saturday at the Mugello Circuit, where the third seasonal round of the Italian single-make series is underway.

A tricolor that is now tinged with France thanks to the Target Competition standard bearer, who between pole position and total domination in race 1 has completely relaunched himself in the general classification. Ten Voorde is certainly still firmly in command, but the signals sent today by the two-time champion of the transalpine Carrera Cup, among other things making his debut on the complex Tuscan circuit, are clear.

And this is also easily deduced from what he declared, radiant as never before in his brief (for now) career in the Carrera Cup Italia, at the end of a triumphal day after the podium shared with his Dutch rival and with Lirim Zendeli: “I had a really good race pace and great feelings on the car, with the team we really did a great job”.

Then Klein focuses on the dynamics of running: “After the start I had to manage the tyres, given the heat, but I knew I had the race under control. We did it and I’m really happy for the team. Also because the safety car period was not the easiest to control in terms of tyre temperatures”.

And now the gaze can really begin to look a little further: “I think our championship starts from here. Tomorrow (Sunday, ed.) We will start in P3 in race 2, a good position, we will do our best, we have a good car”.

In front of him starting from 12.20 (live on Dazn and www.carreracupitalia.it) in the front row there will be the home driver Diego Bertonelli (sixth today with TDE, best Italian) and above all Ten Voorde himself, poleman thanks to the second best time obtained this morning in qualifying.

For the Dutchman of Fulgenzi Racing today it was not an easy race 1 after going into crisis after the first, good passages: “I did my best at the beginning but I already felt that the balance was not helping. In the final I was just suffering and I did what I could. I’m happy to have scored points for the team, race 2 is a new game and we start on pole…”.

In the post-race 1, two penalties arrived, imposed on Francesco Braschi and Steven Giacon for jump start. Despite committing the infraction, the two did not pass the designated box for their start and therefore were sanctioned with only 5 seconds.

Even if these 5 seconds actually weigh on the overall economy of their Saturday: Braschi loses ninth place, dropping to 15th (only one point for him, therefore; while Oliver Gray climbs to ninth and Janne Stiak enters the top-10); Giacon, who together with Villorba Corse had anticipated his first points in the championship, where he is making his debut, instead falls from P13 to P17, out of the points zone, where instead the Australian Bayley Hall finds a place.

At the end of the day, the rankings arising from the many battles experienced at Mugello are the following.

Absolute: 1. Ten Voorde 129 points; 2. Masters 98; 3. Klein 70; 4. Zendeli 63; 5. Braschi 50; 6. Cerqui and Stiak 42; 8. Bertonelli 41; 9. Festante 36; 10. Quaresmini 33.

Rookie: 1. Zendeli 63 points; 2. Braschi 50; 3. Gregor 20; 4. Gray 8; 5. Olivieri and Van Soelen 3.

Michelin Cup: 1. Fenici 47 points; 2. Giorgi and Gnemmi 43; 4. De Amicis and De Giacomi 39.

Team: 1. Enrico Fulgenzi Racing 147 points; 2. Target Competition 125; 3. Dynamic Motorsport 104; 4. Ombra Racing 81; 5. The Driving Experiences 76.