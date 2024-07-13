From 15th to ninth after a review of an alleged track limit, coincidentally in turn 15, which cost Francesco Braschi dearly during today’s qualifying for the third round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia underway at Mugello.

The incident occurred at the Bucine curve at the end of the lap in which the Dinamic Motorsport rookie had set a time of 1’50″522, which was initially cancelled and now, after the necessary checks, deemed valid by the sports stewards.

With Klein in pole position ahead of Ten Voorde, Festante, Schuring, Zendeli, Bertonelli, Masters and Iaquinta, therefore, in race 1 today at 3.50pm Braschi will start from the fifth row, in ninth position, ahead of Gray, ousting Cerqui from the top 10 and causing all the others who follow to also drop one position.

As a result of the rehabilitation of the best time of the 19 year old driver from Cattolica (who also improved in race 2, where he started 11th), this is the Final Qualifying Standings played in the morning: