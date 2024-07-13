From 15th to ninth after a review of an alleged track limit, coincidentally in turn 15, which cost Francesco Braschi dearly during today’s qualifying for the third round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia underway at Mugello.
The incident occurred at the Bucine curve at the end of the lap in which the Dinamic Motorsport rookie had set a time of 1’50″522, which was initially cancelled and now, after the necessary checks, deemed valid by the sports stewards.
With Klein in pole position ahead of Ten Voorde, Festante, Schuring, Zendeli, Bertonelli, Masters and Iaquinta, therefore, in race 1 today at 3.50pm Braschi will start from the fifth row, in ninth position, ahead of Gray, ousting Cerqui from the top 10 and causing all the others who follow to also drop one position.
As a result of the rehabilitation of the best time of the 19 year old driver from Cattolica (who also improved in race 2, where he started 11th), this is the Final Qualifying Standings played in the morning:
|POS.
|Pilot
|Team
|Time/Detachment
|01.
|Marvin Klein
|Target Competition
|1’49”772
|02.
|Larry Ten Voorde
|Fulgenzi Racing
|+0″373
|03.
|Aldo Festive
|Dynamic Motorsport
|+0″495
|04.
|Flynt Schuring
|Fulgenzi Racing
|+0″537
|05.
|Lyrim Zendeli
|Shadow Racing
|+0″546
|06.
|Diego Bertonelli
|TDE
|+0″584
|07.
|Keagan Masters
|Team Q8 Hi Perform
|+0″707
|08.
|Simone Iaquinta
|First Ghinzani
|+0″750
|09.
|Francis Braschi
|Dynamic Motorsport
|+0″817
|10.
|Oliver Gray
|Shadow Racing
|+0″857
|11.
|Alberto Cerqui
|BeDriver
|+0″900
|12.
|Jane Stiak
|Target Competition
|+0″930
|13.
|Steven Giacon
|Villorba Racing
|+1″038
|14.
|Gianmarco Quaresmini
|Tsunami RT
|+1″056
|15.
|Senna van Soelen
|Target Competition
|+1″072
|16.
|Peter Armanni
|First Ghinzani
|+1″083
|17.
|Bailey Hall
|BeDriver
|+1″091
|18.
|Daniel Gregor
|TDE
|+1″125
|19.
|Nicholas Pujatti
|Villorba Racing
|+1″163
|20.
|Horst Felix Felbermayr
|TDE
|+1″509
|21.
|Flavio Olivieri
|Raptor Engineering
|+1″527
|22.
|Alberto De Amicis
|Ebimotors
|+1″761
|23.
|Philip Fant
|Malucelli
|+1″865
|24.
|Stephen Stefanelli
|Malucelli
|+1″929
|25.
|Paul Gnemmi
|Ebimotors
|+2″039
|26.
|Alex DeGiacomi
|Tsunami RT
|+2″109
|27.
|Cosimo Barberini
|First Ghinzani
|+2″118
|28.
|Francis Mary Phoenix
|Raptor Engineering
|+2″126
|29.
|Caesar Brusa
|First Ghinzani
|+2″272
|30.
|Gianluca Giorgi
|BeDriver
|+2″614
|31.
|Anthony Imperato
|Shadow Racing
|+3″032
|32.
|Mark Galassi
|Malucelli
|+3″877
|33.
|Horia-Traian Chirigut
|Villorba Racing
|+4″208
