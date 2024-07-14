A victory for Larry Ten Voorde in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia seems obvious, even more so if the Dutchman started from pole position. Instead, in the success obtained in race 2 at the end of the third round of the season at the Mugello Circuit (where he is also making his debut…) there is all the “demon-possessed” spirit, in a completely positive sense, of the multi-titled standard-bearer of Fulgenzi Racing.

An athlete always ready for maximum effort, as well as pushing to the max (which is ultimately the least surprising thing in a driver). Always concrete, in fact, with a championship lead that was further extended even in a difficult weekend like the one experienced on the Tuscan circuit, where among other things he did not have the best 911 GT3 Cup of the lot at his disposal (and yet he managed to respond blow for blow to a great Marvin Klein, drawing 1 to 1 in pole, fastest laps and victories).

An indomitable personality and, at least so far, a protagonist who has always been correct in the duels experienced on the track. Even today, first with Diego Bertonelli and then with Klein: tough, but within limits and perhaps fishing for that little bit more in his vast baggage of experience accumulated in Porsche single-make series.

Ten Voorde closes the first half of the Carrera Cup Italia season with a weekend that put him to the test but that did not break him, if not only in his gestures but always with a smile, at the end of race 2, which also put an end to a very tough tour de force among the numerous commitments faced in recent months (including the 24 Hours!).

And in today’s post-race statements the reigning champion himself admits that a recharge is needed: “I’m more than tired. I thank the team, they worked also last night to improve the car and in fact it was better. But Klein didn’t want to give up and I had to go further to the extreme. I’m tired but this shows that I did everything I could for the team. Marvin also deserved to win, it was a great battle. One of the best races, I enjoyed it a lot. I’m also happy for Flynt’s podium (Schuring, third for the first time, ed.). I’m proud of the team, I gave it my all, but the season is still long. Now we’ll recharge and then back on track for the next commitment”.

At the end of the Mugello weekend, with the Carrera Cup Italia returning to the track on 6-8 September for the fourth of six rounds scheduled in Imola, below is the situation of all categories.

The rankings

Absolute: 1. Ten Voorde 154 points; 2. Masters 107; 3. Klein 91; 4. Zendeli 75; 5. Stiak 52; 6. Braschi and Festante 50; 8. Cerqui 49; 9. Bertonelli 44; 10. Schuring 41.

Rookie: 1. Zendeli 75 points; 2. Braschi 50; 3. Gregor 22; 4. Gray 16; 5. Van Soelen 8.

Michelin Cup: 1. Fenici and Gnemmi 53 points; 3. De Amicis 51; 4. De Giacomi 47; 5. Giorgi 43.

Team: 1. Enrico Fulgenzi Racing 189 points; 2. Target Competition 155; 3. Dynamic Motorsport 119; 4. Ombra Racing 102; 5. The Driving Experiences 85.