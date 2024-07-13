“Thank you Mugello!”: in his personal debut on the Tuscan circuit, Marvin Klein celebrates in Italian his first pole of the season in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia (the second after Imola last year), which came this morning with a signature lap completed in the very hard-fought qualifying of the third round of 2024 of the Italian single-make series, lapping at speeds very close to the record: 1’49″772.

So the two-time champion of the Carrera Cup France and standard-bearer of Target Competition will position himself at the front of the grid for race 1 today at 3.50 pm, alongside the leader of the standings Larry Ten Voorde, who Klein himself is chasing but at the moment not very closely in terms of points, and behind him Aldo Festante and Flynt Schuring in the second row.

“It was not easy at all to set that time in practice – says the French pilot –especially considering the temperatures on the tyres, it’s really hot. I think we did a great job managing it compared to the others and that’s why we’re on pole for race 1 today. Even though I’m a little disappointed about my second fastest time, we’re P1 and P3 (on the grid for race 2 on Sunday, ed.)in the afternoon we start from pole and I just want to finish the job, then tomorrow will be another day.”

Where do you think you made a difference?

“I believe in the first and third sectors, the fastest. Not that the other two were too bad…”

Did you find a good feeling with the two Arrabbiate?

“I felt a great feeling right from the start of the weekend, already in the tests on Thursday. I was confident, we had to work a bit on the first two sectors and we did it. Honestly, I had the car to get on pole and I’m happy to have done it.”

You probably had a lot of fun on that ride too…

“It’s a great feeling when you put on new tires. There’s a lot of difference compared to used ones, especially when it’s so hot. Yes, I enjoyed it!”

What does this pole mean at this crucial point in the season?

“It definitely gives us extra motivation. To the whole team. It wasn’t a great start to the season in Misano, it went better in Imola. (two third places on the podium, ed.) and now we are in pole, step by step we are improving and arriving, the important thing will be to continue like this session after session.”