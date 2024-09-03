Here we go again! At the end of a long summer break, the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia will restart its engines in Imola next weekend. The event is particularly important for the challenges of the Italian single-make series, which will experience the fourth of six seasonal rounds on the Santerno circuit, with the forecast of 34-35 registered drivers, among whom many new entries are expected, especially among the Pros.

Imola will therefore be a crucial viaticum in view of the final sprint at Vallelunga and Monza. Crucial above all for the… others, others in the sense of challengers of the reigning champion and current leader of the standings Larry Ten Voorde, the Dutch ace who with 4 victories obtained so far in the 6 races disputed is in the lead in the standings.

In short, to reopen the fortunes of the prestigious Italian series, this year more international than ever and of a higher quality level than ever before, Imola is the opportunity not to be missed by the challengers of the Dutch ace, in Monza last Sunday already fresh winner of the 2024 Supercup title (the third for him in his career).

For next weekend’s round, there is no pre-race test on Thursday (Imola has already hosted the pre-season tests in April and the second round of the season 3 months ago). The one-hour free practice session that opens the weekend on Friday 6 September from 2.50 pm is therefore even more important.

Then on Saturday morning the qualifying starts at 10.15 (in the 40 minutes the best two times of each driver will count), while race 1 starts at 16.25. Sunday race 2 completes the fourth act of the season starting from 12.00.

The commentary is as always entrusted to the engaging and competent voice of Guido Schittone: both races (30 minutes + 1 lap) will be broadcast live and on demand on the Dazn platform and in live streaming always in HD on www.carreracupitalia.it,

There is also a free version on Dazn: for all the races and on-demand content of the season, all you need is an active Dazn subscription or go to http://dazn.com/home and, after clicking on one of the free contents available on the homepage, register for free in a simple way with your email, name and surname.