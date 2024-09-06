And so it was precisely Larry Ten Voorde’s first two pursuers in the standings who immediately began to pull the group in the free practice sessions of the fourth round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia, which began on a sunny Friday on the Imola circuit.

Keagan Masters and Marvin Klein now have an appointment for the qualifying round scheduled for tomorrow morning (Saturday) at 10:15 to play for two very important pole positions in view of the weekend and the championship. One thing is certain: the attack on the first place in the championship (or at least the approach with great strides) has already begun today.

In the free practice sessions, several Italians also shone, ready to confirm themselves among the best or, finally, to enter after some too much bad luck suffered in the first part of the season. In short, a tough fight and minimal gaps are expected. As was seen today.

Masters, who currently has 47 points to make up for the absent Ten Voorde, achieved the best time with a lap of 1’44″537, a result that is certainly interesting and gives confidence to the South African from Team Q8 Hi Perform, who is also followed by Ombra Racing for the work on the 911 GT3 Cup he is driving this year, whose top drivers all seemed to be in top form this Friday in Emilia Romagna (Zendeli and Gray were also among the best).

“It was quite treacherous today. – Masters commented at the end of the round –also because the temperatures were quite high. We used worn and quite fresh tyres and with the first ones it was difficult to understand the limit and control the braking. Then we made some changes and we are quite confident for the race, it seems to have worked. I made some small mistakes right on the fast lap and despite this we are in front, so good like this“.

In fact, in an ideal time, the South African would be a tenth faster, while it is more difficult to “guess” the time that could be worth the pole position (the record in the Carrera Cup Italia is the 43 clear obtained by Klein last year in October, while Ten Voorde lapped in 43″2 last June: “I have no idea what time we can do in qualifying, for sure a 43, maybe even a low 43, but it will depend on the weather”.

What could make the difference is the condition of the 4909 meters of the Imola circuit, improved compared to three months ago, according to Masters: “Today the track and conditions were good, the track is definitely faster than when we first raced here in June. We’ll see, hopefully our setup works and then it will be important to find two clean laps”. Perhaps traffic will be the most important factor…