In the first free practices 2022 of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia, in treacherous conditions due to the wet, the right foot is that of Diego Bertonelli (already first in the dry in the pre-race test on Wednesday).

In the traditional Friday session, this year extended from 60 to 80 minutes, the Tuscan rider of the BeDriver team opened a season that promises to be on the edge of balance with the best time of 1’57 “184, obtained in a session on wet and then humid surface which, despite the rain no longer falling after the downpour just before the green light, did not allow the use of slicks due to the low temperatures (just 14 degrees).

Wipers therefore always in operation even for rivals. Among the immediate pursuers, second time for the expected Matteo Malucelli, who always remained in the top positions and stopped at 390 thousandths from the 2019 vice-champion at his debut on the new 911 GT3 Cup of the family team.

Surprising just behind the third time of the 22 year old South African Keagan Masters. The new AB Racing standard bearer also remained among the first for the entire duration of the session, finishing half a second behind Bertonelli but with partial records in the final.

Masters, among other things at the absolute debut on Porsche, preceded another young man of the Scholarship Program, Leo Caglioni, 6 tenths from the top, author of the fourth match of the day with Ombra Racing in front of the reigning champion Alberto Cerqui, who finished free practice to 7 tenths with the 911 GT3 Cup of Ghinzani Arco Motorsport.

Just out of the top-5, opening times above 1 and 58, sixth and seventh are respectively the 2018 champion Giammarco Quaresmini (Ombra Racing) and another nice surprise of the day like the 17-year-old Lithuanian Kajus Siksnelis, the youngest of the lot and the first season in the Porsche Italia series with the Dinamic Motorsport team.

Both finished 9 tenths behind Bertonelli, while Aldo Festante placed ninth in the first session with Raptor Engineering (with some transponder boredom at the beginning of the session), and Lodovico Laurini, in the top-10 on returning with Dinamic.

Very interesting this first free trial among the protagonists of the Michelin Cup. At the end a “privateer” of the most insidious conditions is in front of everyone like Luca Pastorelli (Krypton Motorsport), with Piero Randazzo and Ombra Racing glued and slightly more detached Alberto De Amicis ( Ebimotors) and the reigning champion Marco Cassarà (Raptor Engineering).

Among the protagonists of the category, Alex De Giacomi (author of the sixth time) in the final was silted up at the Piratella without particular consequences causing a red flag of a few minutes, while a subsequent red flag, just 10 minutes from the end, was necessary to remove the car of Matteo Rovida, protagonist in the Silver Cup with BeDriver finished on the Rivazza barriers without personal consequences.

The class of “991 gen.II” saw the best time of Paolo Venerosi, who preceded his teammate in Ebimotors Luigi Peroni (covered up in the middle of the session without consequences at the Tamburello). Third time for Max Donzelli (Raptor Engineering) right in front of Rovida.

Tomorrow (Saturday) the dispute moves to official terrain and, again with a big question mark represented by the unknown weather, the hunt for the first pole position of the season starts from 9.50 am, with start of race 1 in the afternoon at 16.00 and live on TV on Sky Sport Action (Sky 206) and live streaming in HD on www.carreracupitalia.it.

The times of free

Available soon