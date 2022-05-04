The exclusive pre-race test with about 4 hours of track tests anticipated the first round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia scheduled at the Santerno circuit from Friday to Sunday in Imola today. In view of the awaited season opening, complete with new 911 GT3 Cups, 35 gathered to prepare for the inaugural challenge.

Between the two scheduled rounds, in the morning weather ok with spring temperatures, while in the afternoon treacherous wet conditions, with only the last 20 minutes played on a now dry surface but without improving the fastest times ever compared to the morning, even if really. in the final minutes some protagonists managed to touch their limits.

So the best of the afternoon was the reigning champion of Ghinzani Arco Motorsport with 1’44 “649, but the absolute time trial of the day is that of Diego Bertonelli in 1’43” 848, an already interesting limit considering that the new 911 GT3 Cup does not use the ABS system when braking.

The 2019 vice-champion Tuscan driver, on his return and in his first season with the BeDrive team, preceded the Ombra Racing duo formed by Leonardo Caglioni, just 1 tenth behind, and Quaresmini, by 3 tenths.

A little further away, authors of very similar results in the final afternoon, a poker of drivers obviously opened by Cerqui, followed by Stefano Monaco, immediately in the top-5 on his return with Dinamic Motorsport, Matteo Malucelli, highly anticipated with the racing team. family returning to a complete championship, and runner-up Ale Giardelli, who joined Ebimotors and today set the seventh fastest time one second behind Bertonelli.

Enrico Fulgenzi instead took the eighth fastest time at 1 “2 from the leader thanks to the feedback obtained in the morning: only a few laps were enough for the bishop of his EF Racing. In the afternoon, instead, Giammarco Levorato (Tsunami RT) and Lodovico Laurini improved (DInamic Motorsport), entered the top-10 ahead of Aldo Festante (in the first season with Raptor Engineering) and Giorgio Amati (in turn in the first with Ghinzani Arco Motorsport).

Thirteenth overall result for the new-entry Keagan Masters: the 22-year-old South African who joined A Racing ended the day in front of the returning Andrea Fontana, standard bearer Bonaldi Motorsport, and Benny Strignano, 15th with the 911 GT3 Cup of Scuderia Villorba Corse in the new colors.

The young driver from Barletta preceded Marco Cassarà. With the 16th time overall, the Roman driver of Raptor Engineering was the best of the day among the protagonists of the Michelin Cup, of which he is reigning champion. Cassarà, author of a good 1’46 “049, did not actually lap in the afternoon, but not even the protagonists of the Michelin Cup top-5 improved the time of the morning.

They are Luca Pastorelli (Krypton Motorsport), who stopped 2 tenths from Cassarà, Alberto De Amicis (Ebimotors), Alex De Giacomi (Tsunami RT) and Francesco Maria Fenici (AB Racing). Jorge Lorenzo was placed between the Michelin Cup leader and them in the morning.

Not a lucky day for the Spanish multiple MotoGP champion. The Majorcan had made his debut on 4 wheels right in Imola showing a good progression on the occasion of the first stage of Porsche Supercup two weekends ago, while today he ran into an off-track at Villeneuve just an hour after the start of the tests.

Rider ok and short red flag to remove the 911 GT3 Cup of the Q8 Hi Perform Team, which despite touching both the front and the rear has not suffered irreparable damage. For Lorenzo, the best time of 1’46 “080 remains, the 17th overall of the day, which represents a better base in view of his debut in the Carrera Cup compared to what he set in free practice in the Supercup.

Fastest lap in the Silver Cup, finally, for the vice-champion Davide Scannicchio (ZRS Motorsport), while Risto Vukov and Luigi Peroni were the only two drivers enrolled in the prestigious single-make to not have lapped in today’s test and therefore, together with the others, damage appointment directly on Friday for the first free sessions of the season on the new distance of 80 minutes (instead of 60).

The timing of the pre-Imola test