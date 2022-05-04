Enrico Fulgenzi’s 2020 and 2021 seasons were mainly dedicated to the development of his new entrepreneurial reality: the Enrico Fulgenzi Racing team. The various commitments did not allow the driver from Jesi to concentrate 100% on the activity of full-time driver in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italy, where, however, in 2022 he returns to a permanent basis.

And it does so in no uncertain terms, launching the attack in the now double role of protagonist at the wheel and team owner. In the first Italian season of the new ‘992 GT3 Cup’, with EF Racing there will also be two drivers entered in the Michelin Cup: the one already seen in action in the Italian series Gabriel Rindone and the new entry of the Swedish team Mike Knutzon.

In reality, it does not end here, because Fulgenzi does not hide the expansion plans, even if his pre-season examination, just as the pre-race test in Imola is underway today in view of the first round of 6-8 May, starts from the Monza collective test last month: “It went very well, I did a few laps but we wanted to work on very specific things and so it was. Monza further confirmed that we are in the top positions also with the new 992. It is an important change for the Carrera Cup. Italy, it is a very different 911 GT3 Cup and it changes everything compared to what the gap between 997 and 991 or even later between Gen. I and Gen. II could represent. It’s something very advanced “.

The 2013 champion then projects himself on the next weekend in Imola: “We are so energized. In 2020 I did not actually participate, in 2021 with one race less but in fact two due to the technical problems suffered at Mugello with the result of not having taken any points in the end we got to play for it. In Imola we it will be a crisp and crisp air: 37 cars at the start with many young and old but strong drivers who want to aspire to the title. All will be very electric because they will want to be in the top positions already in the first race. experience. We must never forget what the history of the Carrera Cup has been in recent years. After all, the one who made the least mistakes often won. This aspect will be very important in the first appointment: driving and working thinking in the medium-term, ‘most important goal, which is not the Imola race but the championship “.

And the vision of a team manager? It cannot be missing and there are already news: “I am very excited and happy because just a few days ago we formalized the purchase of the third car. I would like to underline that the three 992s that we will line up are all owned by the team and among other things we are working on the purchase of the fourth car, a a sign of the solidity of our project “.