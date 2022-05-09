Returning after a few seasons, Andrea Fontana was among the protagonists of the first 2022 weekend of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia 2022 in Imola. The Bonaldi Motorsport driver from Belluno managed to take the unmistakable 911 GT3 Cup of the Bergamo team to compete for the positions that count in Saturday’s race after obtaining eleventh place on the grid.

Fontana made an excellent start and was sixth by the middle of the race. Then, at the restart from the second safety car, on the last lap of an excited final he went wide in an attempt to attack Giorgio Amati and lost numerous positions. Race 2, where if he had remained sixth on Saturday he would have started from pole position, Sunday was the daughter of the last unfortunate lap of race 1, but the potential shown bodes well for the team for the rest of the season and in any case they are two finishes in points .

A weekend of great duels that Fontana summarized as follows: “It was a tough weekend! In qualifying I always found traffic and in the end the eleventh place on the grid does not express our true potential. In race 1, with the good comeback up to sixth place, we saw where we are in a position to be: too bad for the last excited lap, after the safety car came back, which cost me the good placement and which in fact has also compromised the result of race 2 … “.