The third season of Raptor Engineering in the Carrera Cup Italia starts from Imola. Next weekend, the Modena-based team will line up in its entirety, showing up for the first time at the start with three 911 GT3 Cups in the prestigious Porsche Italia single-make store. A trio, all “branded” at the Porsche Center Catania, which makes the team headed by Andrea Palma also one of the few to be able to boast a representative in each category of the Italian series.

Aldo will sit on two latest generation cars, model “992” Festantnew standard bearer of the team competing among the Pro riders of the absolute, and Marco Cassarà, ready to defend the Michelin Cup title won last year with Raptor. On a “991 gen.II” he is finally ready to return to the Silver Cup Max Donzellianother new addition to the team recently.

The team principal Palm tree he expressed himself as follows regarding the news within the team and in view of the seasonal debut: “Imola marks a new start for our team. In just two years we have come to be present in all categories of the Carrera Cup Italia. It’s exciting, it increases the staff and the team also visually takes a different shape when you arrive on the track with three cars. We know that the objectives are therefore many, we are only at the beginning and we must start with our feet on the ground: let’s see step by step what the track has in store for us and above all the new ‘992’, yet to be fully discovered. On the new cars we know the drivers well, while on the ‘Silver’ car, which gave us so many joys last year, we do not yet know the driver. There is a lot of work to do but we are confident, we are many and we have already organized a work plan in which everyone knows where and when to operate. Fundamental to realize the potential yield “.

Festante, driver from Capua and Italian-Canadian origins, at the age of 21 restarts from the series in which he boasts the nomination as best young 2020, a victory (Monza) and a pole position (Vallelunga), in addition to the 2021 record of fastest laps (4 ) obtained in the race

Raptor Engineering and Cassarà, on the other hand, return to the Carrera Cup Italia as reigning champions of the Michelin Cup in light of a triumphal 2021 for the Roman driver, who finished on the highest step in the category reserved for semi-professional drivers.

The car used up to 2021 (model “991 gen.II”) can now participate in the Silver Cup, a class where Donzelli already boasts some podium finishes and where the Milanese driver aims to do well again.